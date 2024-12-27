We Will Stop Abductions, Ruto Says 

President William Ruto Friday broke his silence on the rising spate of abductions in the country amid heaping public uproar.

He spoke following complaints from many leaders present at an event in Homa Bay.

Speaking at the Raila Odinga stadium on Friday, Ruto, however remaining reserved, said that he will end the abductions to restore public trust in national security.

He further urged parents to lead from the front in mentoring and protecting their children to uphold peace in the nation

“We all want to walk together. I want to urge all parents that our children are a blessing from God, and you should take care of them and the government will do our part,” Ruto said.

“All that has been said about abduction will be dealt with. We will end it so that our youth can live in peace and have faith in security agencies,” he said.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had urged Ruto to address the matter with haste and bring those held culpable to book.

“The cases of young people being arrested carelessly, and being handcuffed and tortured should stop. Those behind this should be arrested,” he said.

Their sentiments come amid heightening and alarming cases of abductions in the nation as the National Police Service (NPS) stated that it is not involved in the distressing incidents.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has however fingered the state and his former boss President Ruto, noting that they should be held responsible for the disappearance of young Kenyans.

“To remain silent or inactive is to suggest that these actions are being carried out with his (Ruto’s) knowledge and consent,” he said.

Speaking in Nyeri, Gachagua argued that it is impossible to ignore the fact that the victims are only linked by the criticism against President Ruto and his administration, noting that the state cannot afford to distance itself from the vice.

The recent abductions of seven Kenyans in December have been linked to statements they have made against the government on social media.

They include Steve Mbisi, Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Naomi (found), Rony Kiplang’at and recently cartoonist Gideon Kibet alias Kibet Bull.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) said that since June, 29 people have been reported missing from abductions.

The commission added that so far, there are 13 abduction cases have been reported in the last three months bringing to 82 the total cases since June 2024 during the anti-government protests.

Police have denied being involved in the saga.