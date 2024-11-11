While most people look forward to Christmas with visions of classic dishes like roast turkey, mince pies, or gingerbread cookies, there are many unique and surprising foods enjoyed worldwide that break away from these traditions. From fermented fish in Scandinavia to spicy black pudding in Ireland, Christmas feasts can be far from ordinary. Below, we explore some of the weirdest Christmas foods—dishes that might sound strange to some but are cherished holiday traditions for others.

In Sweden, one of the most unusual holiday delicacies is surströmming, a fermented herring that’s infamous for its overpowering smell. The fish is preserved in barrels for months, creating a strong, pungent aroma that can linger long after it’s been served. While this “delicacy” might seem off-putting to outsiders, it’s a beloved Christmas dish in Sweden, where it’s eaten with potatoes, onions, and flatbread.

Similarly, Iceland celebrates with hákarl, a traditional Christmas food made from Greenland shark that has been cured and fermented for several months. The result is a chewy, ammonia-scented meat that locals describe as an acquired taste but enjoy for its historical and cultural significance.

Kiviak – Greenland

Perhaps one of the strangest Christmas foods in the world, kiviak is a dish from Greenland that’s made by stuffing hundreds of small seabirds known as auks into a seal skin. The skin is sewn shut and left to ferment under a pile of stones for several months. The result is a strong-smelling, highly fermented bird that’s eaten as a Christmas treat. Though kiviak might sound peculiar, it has been a part of Greenland’s culture for centuries, offering a high-calorie meal in the winter months when other food sources are scarce.

Caga Tió – Catalonia, Spain

In Catalonia, Spain, Christmas is celebrated with a strange tradition involving Caga Tió, or the “pooping log.” Families bring a log into their homes, paint a happy face on it, and “feed” it throughout December. On Christmas Eve, children hit the log with sticks, singing traditional songs until it “poops” out small gifts and sweets hidden inside. While it’s not exactly food, this quirky tradition captures the playful side of the season. The log is then broken open, revealing the treats inside, much to the delight of the kids.

Pickled Pigs’ Feet – American South

In parts of the Southern United States, especially in rural areas, Christmas dinner might include pickled pigs’ feet. This dish is exactly what it sounds like: pigs’ feet soaked in a brine of vinegar, spices, and salt until they’re soft and tender. While it might seem unusual for a holiday meal, pickled pigs’ feet have been a favorite among Southern families for generations. Served cold, the tangy, chewy meat is usually eaten as a side dish or appetizer.

Christmas Eve Carp – Czech Republic and Poland

In the Czech Republic and Poland, the traditional Christmas Eve meal often features fried carp. Carp is not a common food in many parts of the world, but in these countries, it holds a place of honor on the Christmas table. Families often buy the fish fresh and keep it alive in the bathtub for a few days before preparing it. While some may find the idea of a bathtub fish surprising, it’s a cherished tradition that symbolizes luck and prosperity for the new year.

Cuitlacoche Tamales – Mexico

In Mexico, tamales are a Christmas staple, and while many are filled with savory meats or sweet fruits, one unusual variety includes cuitlacoche. Known as “Mexican truffle” or “corn smut,” cuitlacoche is a fungus that grows on corn, giving it a rich, earthy flavor. Though it might look strange with its blackish-gray color, cuitlacoche is a delicacy that has been enjoyed in Mexico for centuries. These tamales are a unique twist on a traditional Christmas dish, offering an unforgettable flavor experience.

Risalamande – Denmark

Danish Christmas dinners often end with risalamande, a rice pudding made with chopped almonds and served with a warm cherry sauce. While the dish itself is delicious, the quirky part comes with a hidden game: a single whole almond is mixed into the pudding, and the person who finds it is supposed to receive a prize. The challenge is to eat the pudding slowly, so you don’t accidentally bite into the whole almond and ruin the surprise.

Blood Sausage – Ireland and Britain

For some Irish and British families, Christmas breakfast includes black pudding, a type of blood sausage made from pork blood, oatmeal, and spices. While blood sausage may sound unusual to some, it’s a much-loved holiday food in these regions, where it’s often served as part of a full breakfast. The savory, rich flavor of black pudding provides a hearty start to a long day of Christmas festivities.

Smalahove – Norway

Norway’s Christmas cuisine includes smalahove, a dish made from the head of a sheep. The head is cleaned, seasoned, and smoked, then boiled or steamed and served with potatoes and rutabagas. Although this meal may seem extreme to those unfamiliar with it, smalahove is a traditional delicacy that has been enjoyed in rural Norway for centuries, especially during the holiday season. Eating smalahove is considered a special treat and is particularly popular in Western Norway.

Kentucky Fried Chicken – Japan

While Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) might not seem like a weird food, Japan’s Christmas obsession with KFC definitely counts as an unusual holiday tradition. Since the 1970s, families across Japan have made it a Christmas ritual to order KFC for their holiday meal, thanks to a successful marketing campaign that made fried chicken synonymous with Christmas in Japan. Families place their orders weeks in advance, and on Christmas Eve, they gather to enjoy fried chicken together, marking one of the quirkiest Christmas culinary traditions in the world.

Julmust – Sweden

While not a food, Julmust is a unique Christmas drink enjoyed almost exclusively in Sweden. This dark, sweet soda tastes somewhat like root beer and is only available during the holiday season. Swedes drink it in huge quantities during Christmas, with sales even outpacing Coca-Cola in the country during December. Julmust has become an iconic part of Swedish Christmas celebrations, offering a quirky alternative to the typical holiday beverages.

