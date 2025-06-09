Tragedy as welder dies after gas cylinder explodes on him in Embakasi

A 30-year-old welder was killed after an LPG gas cylinder he was repairing exploded on him at a yard in Embakasi area, Nairobi.

According to police, Martin Mwema Matheka was contracted to weld an LPG cylindrical gas tank on a Mercedes-Benz Actros.

While in the process, the sparks caught the vapors, igniting a fire, which ejected him out of the tank killing him instantly.

The lorry was carrying an unknown amount of gas at the time of the incident, which caused the blast.

The fire was later contained. The badly burnt body was later moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations.

Meanwhile, a man was arrested after he stabbed and killed a woman within Uhuru market, Jogoo Road, Nairobi.

The assailant had come to a knitting shop and requested to talk to one of the female staff members there.

The victim, identified as Felister Katua declined to talk to him.

Witnesses said the assailant walked out, and after a short while, he came back walked straight to where the deceased was and stabbed her in the left side of the chest.

He tried to escape the scene but members of the public cornered the suspect and started to beat him up.

Police on patrol responded to the scene and saved him from the mob.

A kitchen knife with bloodstains was recovered at the scene. The body was moved to the mortuary pending investigations and autopsy.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

Elsewhere in Naroosura area, Narok County a man aged 24 died after being attacked with a poisoned arrow in a confrontation over land.

Police said Medukenya Toek was shot with a poisoned arrow on his right thigh, while they had invaded a land that was being demarcated by Maji Moto Group ranch committee members.

He was rushed to a hospital in Ngoswani market, where he succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.

The assailant is being sought after the Saturday incident.