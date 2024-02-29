Welder Found Dead After Electrocution at Nairobi Workshop

A 23-year-old welder was found dead in a workshop after suspected electrocution along Isiolo Road, Industrial Area, Nairobi.

Police said a fellow welder at the workshop who had stepped out came back and found the body of Andrew Mutuora on the floor.

He rushed and disconnected power connection into the workshop and took him to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited the scene and body had bruises on both hands, neck and elbows as signs of struggle.

The body was moved to the mortuary autopsy.

Elsewhere at least four junior employees of St Andrews School, Turi in Molo, Nakuru County are nursing severe burn injuries after they were electrocuted.

Police said the incident happened Tuesday.

The four men aged between 50 and 60 were moving a tent at the school’s compound when it came into contact with a three-phase power line.

This caused their burns, police said.

Police and Kenya Power and Lighting Company officials visited the scene before visiting the four men who were recuperating at St Joseph’s Hospital in Molo.

The police said the victims were in stable condition.

They sustained burns on their chests and legs.

Police and the Kenya Power officials said they are investigating the incident.

The school’s administration did not comment on the incident.