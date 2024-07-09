West Africa’s ECOWAS decries lack of progress with junta states

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) said it was disappointed with a lack of progress in reconciling with breakaway, junta-led Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger and will make “more vigorous” reconciliation efforts.
ECOWAS commission president Oumar Touray said at the start of a summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Sunday the region risks disintegeration and worsening insecurity after the three Alliance of Sahel States (AES)signed a confederation treaty.
That treaty underscored the juntas’ determination to exit the near 50-year ECOWAS after also severing military and diplomatic ties with Western powers while seeking greater ties with Russia.
“The Authority expresses disappointment with the lack of progress in engagements with the authorities of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger and instructs the President of the Commission to facilitate a more vigorous approach,” ECOWAS said in a communique released on Monday.
But ECOWAS would “develop a forward-looking contingency plan” regarding all eventualities in relations with the AES.