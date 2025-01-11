Wetang’ula Applauds Kenyan Diaspora In Guernsey For Supporting National Development

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula, has praised the hardworking Kenyan expatriates in Guernsey, Channel Islands, for their determination in pursuing better livelihoods and contributing to community development.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Standing Committee (CSPOC) meeting in Guernsey, Wetang’ula commended the Kenyan community’s resilience, noting their efforts to integrate into the island’s socio-economic framework while staying rooted in their heritage.

“It is both enlightening and inspiring to learn that Guernsey, with a population of approximately 65,000, hosts a vibrant Kenyan diaspora of over 500 individuals,” he remarked.

“This remarkable community contributes significantly to key sectors like finance, hospitality, and education.”

During his two-day official visit, Wetang’ula expressed admiration for the diaspora’s role in promoting Kenya’s image internationally and their continued investments back home.

He lauded their alignment with Kenya’s diaspora engagement strategy, which seeks to leverage the potential of Kenyans abroad for national development.

Reflecting on his tenure as Kenya’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Speaker highlighted his efforts in incorporating diaspora matters into the country’s foreign policy, emphasizing the importance of Kenyans abroad as ambassadors of goodwill.

“When I served as Foreign Minister, I prioritized the diaspora as a cornerstone of our foreign policy. Kenyans abroad represent the best of our nation globally while remaining proudly Kenyan,” he said.

The Chairperson of the Kenyan Community in Guernsey, Catherine Wanyoike, welcomed the Speaker and his delegation, appreciating his engagement with the diaspora. She highlighted the community’s achievements and advocated for support in securing long-stay visas to enhance their development and integration.

The Speaker assured the community of Kenya’s commitment to addressing their concerns, proposing closer ties with the Kenyan Mission in London to resolve diaspora-related challenges.

“I acknowledge your valid concerns, particularly those affecting seamless integration and long-term residency in Guernsey. Rest assured, these issues will be addressed,” he pledged.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the UK, Amb. Catherine Karemu, also reaffirmed her office’s readiness to support the Kenyan community in Guernsey.

“We are dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to the challenges you face and ensuring your stay here is comfortable and productive,” said Amb. Karemu.

“Having a diplomatic mission in this region underscores our shared goal of fostering success, mutual prosperity, and Kenya’s global standing. I am immensely proud of the Kenyan diaspora in Guernsey for exemplifying our nation’s resilience and industrious spirit,” Hon. Wetang’ula concluded.

The Speaker was accompanied by Jeremiah Ndombi, Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly, and Mr. Benson Milimo, Chief of Staff in the Speaker’s Office.