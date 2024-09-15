Wetang’ula Calls for Swift Reconstitution of IEBC As Parliament Resumes 

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula Sunday called for the swift reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

His appeal comes ahead of Parliament’s resumption after its recess.

Speaking to the congregation, Wetang’ula emphasized the urgency of addressing the IEBC issue as there were many pending commission activities which had stalled due to lack of commissioners.

He spoke when he attended a solemn service at Chebukwa Catholic Church in Bungoma County.

“We cannot afford further delays on boundary reviews or pending by-elections in our wards and constituencies. I urge those obstructing this process to reconsider their stance and allow the country to move forward,” he stated.

Wetang’ula also called on the Chief Justice to expedite court cases concerning the IEBC, stressing the need for prompt resolution to avoid further disruptions to the electoral process.

The Speaker’s call comes at a critical time as Parliament gears up to tackle several key national issues, with the reconstitution of the IEBC expected to be a priority on the agenda.

The slow pace of reconstituting the commission threatens many planned reforms and other activities.

In addition to electoral reforms, Wetangula highlighted the importance of consolidating public educational resources, a move he believes could lead to the introduction of free education from primary school through to university.

“If we consolidate our bursaries and funds, we can be able to give free education from primary to university,” he explained,

He reiterated Parliament’s commitment to addressing this issue.

Wetang’ula underscored the need for decisive action, saying, “the work is cut out for us, and we must act now to secure Kenya’s future.”