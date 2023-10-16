What Does the “X” Mean on Snapchat in 2022? Decoding Snapchat Slang

Snapchat, the widely used multimedia messaging app, often introduces new features and symbols that keep users on their toes. In 2022, one of the common symbols that users might come across is the “X.” In this guide, we’ll find out what does the “X” mean on Snapchat in 2022.

The “X” Symbol on Snapchat

As of 2022, the “X” symbol in Snapchat typically represents the closing or dismissing of a particular Snap or chat conversation. When you see an “X” in your chat or notification, it indicates that you have dismissed that particular content or chat.

Key Uses of the “X” Symbol on Snapchat in 2022

Closing Chats: The “X” is often used to close or dismiss chat conversations. It signifies that you’ve read or dealt with that chat and are ready to move on. Clearing Notifications: In the notification area, the “X” is used to clear or dismiss a notification. It means you’ve acknowledged the notification. Archiving Stories: On the Stories page, you might also see the “X” used to remove or archive Stories that you’ve already viewed.

Using the “X” Symbol on Snapchat in 2022

To effectively use the “X” symbol on Snapchat in 2022, consider the following:

In chat conversations, tapping the “X” usually removes that particular chat from your chat list. Be sure you’ve read and addressed the conversation if you choose to use the “X” to dismiss it.

In the notification area, tapping the “X” clears the notification. It’s a way of acknowledging that you’ve seen the notification.

When viewing Stories, the “X” can be used to archive or remove Stories that you’ve already viewed or are no longer interested in.

Snapchat’s symbols and features evolve over time, and the “X” symbol in 2022 serves as a tool for managing your chats, notifications, and Stories. It’s a reminder of how the platform continues to adapt to users’ needs and preferences.

So, the next time you encounter the “X” on Snapchat in 2022, you’ll know that it’s a means of managing and dismissing content, chats, and notifications to keep your Snapchat experience organized and up-to-date.

