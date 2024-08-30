What Is Alex Borstein’s Net Worth And Salary?

Alex Borstein, an American actress, writer, producer, and comedian, has an estimated net worth of $20 million. She is widely recognized for her long-standing role as Lois Griffin on the animated television series Family Guy (1999–present) and her work as a cast member on the sketch comedy series MADtv (1997–2009). Since 2017, Alex has also starred as Susie Myerson in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a role that has earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards. Beyond television, Borstein has built a successful film career, featuring in movies such as The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003), Catwoman (2004), and Dinner for Schmucks (2010), and has lent her voice to several animated projects including ParaNorman (2012), The Angry Birds Movie (2016), and Robot Chicken (2005–2020).

Alex Borstein Family Guy Salary

The main voice actors of Family Guy, including Alex Borstein, reportedly earn $100,000 per episode. This equates to roughly $2 million annually per actor. In addition to their salaries, they also receive royalties from DVD sales, merchandise, and syndication deals. For comparison, the principal voice actors on The Simpsons earn $300,000 per episode, following a larger contract negotiation several years ago.

Early Life

Alexandrea “Alex” Borstein was born on February 15, 1973, in Highland Park, Illinois. She grew up in Deerfield, Illinois, and Northridge, California, with her parents Judy and Irv, and two older brothers. Her family is Jewish, and her maternal grandmother was a Holocaust survivor. Both of Alex’s parents worked in the mental health field. She graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1989 and later attended San Francisco State University, where she studied rhetoric.

Alex Borstein Career

Alex Borstein began her career in comedy at Hollywood’s ACME Comedy Theater, where she honed her improv skills. She started working on animated shows like The Spooktacular New Adventures of Casper and Pinky and the Brain with her writing partner and future husband, Jackson Douglas. This career shift led her to leave her job at an advertising agency to pursue writing full-time. Between 1993 and 1994, she voiced characters on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and in 1996, she voiced Queen Machina/Robocupid on Power Rangers Zeo.

In 1997, Borstein joined the cast of the Fox sketch comedy series MADtv as a featured player and writer in its third season, becoming a full-fledged cast member mid-season. She appeared in 127 episodes, creating popular characters like Ms. Swan, the owner of the Gorgeous Pretty Beauty Nail Salon, Cordo the GAP troll, and reporter Sue Napersville.

During her time on MADtv, Seth MacFarlane cast her as the voice of Lois Griffin on Family Guy, which premiered in January 1999. Although Family Guy was canceled in 2002, it was revived in 2005 due to high DVD sales. Borstein has also contributed as a writer and producer on the show, earning multiple nominations from the Online Film & Television Association and Primetime Emmy Awards, winning in 2018. She has voiced Lois in Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story (2005), The Cleveland Show (2009–2013), and various Family Guy video games.

In 2000, Borstein was cast as Sookie St. James in the Gilmore Girls pilot, but she could not continue with the role due to her MADtv contract. Nonetheless, she appeared in nine episodes of the series as different characters. She made her film debut with an uncredited role in Coyote Ugly (2000) and followed up with roles in The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003), Bad Santa (2003), Catwoman (2004), Kicking & Screaming (2005), and Good Night, and Good Luck (2005).

In 2010, Alex joined the Showtime series Shameless as a supervising producer and writer, later becoming a consulting producer and appearing in five episodes between 2011 and 2015. From 2013 to 2015, she starred as head nurse Dawn Forchette on HBO’s Getting On. In 2017, Amy Sherman-Palladino, creator of Gilmore Girls, cast her in the award-winning role of Susie Myerson, the manager of comedian Midge Maisel, on Amazon Studios’ The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Borstein’s recent film credits include Ted (2012), A Million Ways to Die in the West (2014), and Love the Coopers (2015). She is also set to appear in the animated film Extinct, scheduled for release in 2021.

Personal Life

Alex Borstein married actor and writer Jackson Douglas in 1999 after he proposed during the filming of a MADtv sketch. The couple has two children, Barnaby (born September 8, 2008) and Henrietta (born October 1, 2012). They separated in 2014, with their divorce finalized in November 2017. As part of their divorce settlement, Borstein and Douglas agreed to equally share all royalties and residuals earned during their marriage. Alex received two of the couple’s Pasadena condo units, while Jackson received one Pasadena condo and a home in Washington. They also share joint ownership of a New York City apartment valued at $1.2 million.

Alex Borstein Awards

In 2018, Alex Borstein won two Primetime Emmy Awards: Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Family Guy and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She won another Emmy in 2019 for her role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Additionally, she has won two Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards, two Online Film & Television Association Awards, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series (2019 and 2020) for her work on the show. In 2006, Borstein received a DVDX Award for Best Screenplay (for a DVD Premiere Movie) for Stewie Griffin: The Untold Story, shared with her colleagues Steve Callaghan, Gary Janetti, and Chris Sheridan. Alex has also been nominated for a Golden Globe, a Satellite Award, and four Gold Derby Awards for her performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The cast of Good Night, and Good Luck received a Gold Derby nomination for Ensemble Cast in 2006.

