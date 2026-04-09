What is Allen Crabbe net worth?

Former NBA player Allen Crabbe has an estimated net worth of $25 million, largely accumulated through his professional basketball career, lucrative contracts, and endorsements during his time in the league.

Crabbe, who played seven seasons in the NBA, became one of the league’s notable perimeter shooters and secured significant earnings, particularly during the peak years of his career.

Allen Crabbe Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth April 9, 1992 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

Career Earnings

A major contributor to Crabbe’s wealth was his four-year, $75 million contract signed in 2016. Originally offered by the Brooklyn Nets, the deal was matched by the Portland Trail Blazers, making him one of the highest-paid players on the roster at the time.

Over the course of his NBA career, Crabbe played for several teams, including:

Portland Trail Blazers (2013–2017)

Brooklyn Nets (2017–2019)

Atlanta Hawks (2019–2020)

Minnesota Timberwolves (2020)

His contracts and consistent role as a reliable three-point shooter helped him build a solid financial foundation before stepping away from the league.

Early Life

Allen Lester Crabbe III was born on April 9, 1992, in Los Angeles, California. He attended Price High School, a school founded by his grandfather, where he quickly emerged as a standout talent.

During his senior year, Crabbe earned multiple honors, including California Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year, cementing his reputation as one of the top high school players in the country.

College Success

Crabbe played college basketball for the California Golden Bears, where he developed into one of the top players in the Pac-12 Conference.

His college accolades include:

Pac-12 Freshman of the Year (2011)

Pac-12 Player of the Year (2013)

Two-time First-Team All-Pac-12 selection

He was selected 31st overall in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers before being traded on draft night to Portland.

NBA Career

Crabbe built a reputation in the NBA as a sharp-shooting guard and wing, valued for his perimeter scoring and floor spacing.

His most productive years came with Portland and Brooklyn, where he posted career-best scoring performances, including a 41-point game with the Nets.

Despite injuries impacting the latter part of his career, Crabbe remained a valuable rotational player across multiple teams before exiting the NBA.

Life After Basketball

While no longer active in the NBA, Crabbe has remained involved in basketball and community initiatives. Notably, he made headlines for donating to help keep his former high school open—highlighting his commitment beyond the court.

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