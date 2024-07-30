What Is Antoine Walker’s Net Worth And Salary?

Antoine Walker is a retired American professional basketball player with a net worth of $250,000. Despite earning more than $100 million in career salary between 1996 and 2009, Walker experienced financial difficulties, filing for bankruptcy in 2007. His career earnings from NBA salaries alone exceeded $108 million.

Early Life

Antoine Devon Walker was born on August 12, 1976, in Chicago, Illinois, and was raised in the south-side area of the city. After attending high school in Chicago, he received a full scholarship to the University of Kentucky, where he played a key role in winning the NCAA Division I Championship as a starting forward for the Wildcats.

Antoine Walker Career

Walker declared for the NBA Draft after his sophomore season in college and was picked sixth overall by the Boston Celtics in 1996. He made an immediate impact, earning a spot on the All-Rookie First Team. In 1998, he formed a dynamic duo with Paul Pierce, and the pair became a formidable force for the Celtics.

In 2003, Walker was traded to the Dallas Mavericks but saw limited playing time due to the team’s depth. He was subsequently traded to the Atlanta Hawks and then returned briefly to the Celtics before joining the Miami Heat. His stint with the Heat was part of a record-setting trade involving 13 players. Walker played a crucial role in the Heat’s playoff run, contributing significantly to their 2006 NBA Championship win.

After Miami, Walker’s career included short stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies. He also played in the Puerto Rican league for the Guaynabo Mets and attempted a comeback with the NBA D-League’s Idaho Stampede before retiring in 2012. Post-retirement, Walker worked as an analyst for 120 Sports and later for SEC Network.

Personal Life

Walker was notably in a relationship with Evelyn Lozada, a reality TV star from “Basketball Wives.”

Antoine Walker Salary

Throughout his NBA career, Walker earned more than $108 million in salary.

Legal Issues

In 2010, Walker faced felony bad check charges for failing to pay $770,000 in gambling debts to Caesars Palace and two other Las Vegas casinos. He pled guilty to one felony count of passing a bad check in a plea deal that avoided prison time but required him to repay the debt. Walker’s legal troubles also included a 2009 DUI arrest in Miami Beach.

Financial Issues

Walker filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2010, reporting $4.3 million in assets against $12.7 million in debt. His assets included four properties, one being a $2.3 million Miami home with a $3.6 million mortgage. Other properties were located in Chicago, with one listed for sale at $1.4 million. Walker’s financial mismanagement also forced him to sell his NBA Championship ring to pay off debts. By August 2013, Walker announced he was debt-free.

Financial Mismanagement

Walker attributes his financial downfall to frivolous spending on luxury cars, expensive jewelry, and homes beyond his means. He also suffered losses from mismanaged business ventures and poor real estate investments, particularly in Chicago, which were exacerbated by the 2007-2008 real estate crash. As the personal guarantor for numerous properties, Walker faced severe financial strain during the recession.

