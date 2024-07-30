What Is Bam Margera’s Net Worth?

Bam Margera, an American actor, producer, stuntman, and former professional skater, has a net worth of $1 million. Margera first gained recognition in the late 1990s through his amateur skateboarding videos, which caught the attention of the skateboarding community. This exposure led to his recruitment by Jeff Tremaine for the popular MTV series “Jackass.” Margera quickly became one of the show’s most recognizable and beloved cast members, later starring in several spin-off shows, including “Viva La Bam” and “Bam’s Unholy Union,” documenting his life and adventures with friends and family.

Bam Margera Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth September 28, 1979 Place of Birth West Chester, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Actor, Producer, Stuntman, Former Professional Skater

Early Life

Brandon Cole Margera, known as Bam, was born on September 28, 1979, in West Chester, Pennsylvania. He is the younger brother of Jess Margera and the nephew of Vincent Margera. His grandfather nicknamed him “Bam Bam” due to his habit of running into walls as a child, later shortened to “Bam” by his schoolmates. Margera attended West Chester East High School but dropped out after his junior year, eventually earning his GED.

Skateboarding Career

Margera began his professional skateboarding career in 1997 and 1998, sponsored by Toy Machine Skateboards. In 2001, he joined Team Element, the demonstration team for Element Skateboards, though he was no longer part of the team by 2016. Throughout his career, he received sponsorships from brands like Speed Metal Bearings, Adio Footwear, Electric Sunglasses, Volcom, Landspeed Wheels, Destroyer Trucks, Destructo Trucks, and Fairman’s Skateshop. As of 2017, Margera has effectively retired from professional skateboarding, though he continues to skate casually.

Bam Margera Movies and TV Shows

Margera initially gained attention by filming himself and his friends skateboarding and performing stunts, which evolved into the CKY video series. This led to the formation of the CKY Crew, including members Ryan Dunn, Brandon DiCamillo, Rake Yohn, Chris Raab, and Brandon Novak. These videos attracted Jeff Tremaine, editor of the skateboarding magazine “Big Brother,” who recruited Margera for MTV’s “Jackass.” Margera became a central cast member on “Jackass” from October 2000 to February 2002 and appeared in the franchise’s subsequent films: “Jackass: The Movie” (2002), “Jackass Number Two” (2006), “Jackass 3D” (2010), and “Jackass 3.5” (2010).

Also Read: Andy Murray’s Net Worth 2024

Margera leveraged his “Jackass” fame to create other opportunities, including his own television series. His first show, “Viva La Bam,” ran for five seasons on MTV from 2003 to 2005 and featured Margera and his crew performing various stunts and missions in locations like West Chester, New Orleans, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and abroad in Brazil, Finland, Mexico, and the Netherlands. This success was followed by “Bam’s Unholy Union” (2007), which documented Margera’s life with his then-fiancée Melissa Rothstein leading up to their wedding.

Margera has also appeared in other film projects, including the 2003 skateboarding movie “Grind,” and a non-sex role in the adult film “The Fantasstic Whores 4” (2008). His other television appearances include “Bam’s World Domination” (2010) and “Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn” (2016), where he addressed his self-destructive behavior.

Other Projects

In addition to his “Jackass” franchise work, Margera has created several independent films, such as “Haggard” (2003), based on his friend Ryan Dunn’s life, and “Minghags” (2008). He also released a Christmas-themed movie, “Bam Margera Presents: Where the#$&% Is Santa?” in 2008.

Margera founded Filthy Note Records in 2005, directing music videos for bands like Clutch, Turbonegro, Viking Skull, and CKY. He played keyboard in the novelty band Gnarkill and was part of the band Fuckface Unstoppable. From November 2004 to February 2013, he hosted a Sirius Radio show, “Radio Bam.” Other projects include his book “Serious as Dog Dirt” (2009) and voicing a character in the video game “Scarface: The World Is Yours” (2006). He is also an animated character in the Tony Hawk video game franchise.

Personal Life

Margera was engaged to Jenn Rivell, who appeared in many of his early projects, but their seven-year relationship ended in 2005. He married childhood friend Melissa “Missy” Rothstein in 2006, with their wedding preparations and ceremony documented in “Bam’s Unholy Union.” The couple divorced in 2012. Margera married Nicole “Nikki” Boyd in Iceland on October 5, 2013, and they have a son born in December 2017. In May 2023, Nikki filed for divorce, seeking custody of their child and $15,000 per month in child support.

Real Estate

In January 2004, Margera purchased a 14-acre property in West Chester, Pennsylvania, for $1.195 million, which he developed into “Castle Bam.” The property, featured in “Viva La Bam,” includes an indoor skatepark, swimming pool, barn with music stage, BMX track, and more. Margera also owns another home in the area and has made Castle Bam available for parties and as an Airbnb.

Bam Margera Net Worth

Bam Margera net worth is $1 million.