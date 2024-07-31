What Is Blair Underwood’s Net Worth?

Blair Underwood, an acclaimed American actor, has a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for his role as Jonathan Rollins on the NBC legal drama “L.A. Law.” Underwood made his film debut at age 21 in “Krush Groove” (1985) and later starred in the HBO series “In Treatment” in 2008.

Blair Underwood Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth August 25, 1964 Place of Birth Tacoma, Washington Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Blair Underwood was born on August 25, 1964, in Tacoma, Washington, to Marilyn Ann Scales, an interior designer, and Frank Eugene, Sr., a United States Army colonel. Due to his father’s career, Underwood grew up on various Army bases both in the U.S. and abroad. He attended Petersburg High School in Virginia and later Carnegie Mellon School of Drama in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Blair Underwood Career

Underwood began his film career in 1985 with the musical film “Krush Groove.” He appeared on “The Cosby Show” and had a brief stint on the ABC soap opera “One Life to Live.” He then starred in the CBS crime drama series “Downtown” from 1986 to 1987 and guest-starred on “Scarecrow and Mrs. King” and “21 Jump Street.”

At 23, Underwood was cast as Jonathan Rollins in “L.A. Law,” earning a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film in 1991. He remained on the show until it ended in 1994.

During his time on “L.A. Law,” Underwood also starred in the film “Murder in Mississippi” (1990) and co-starred in “Posse” (1993) with Mario Van Peebles. He continued to land significant roles in films such as “Just Cause” (1995) and “Set It Off” opposite Jada Pinkett. His film credits from the late 1990s include “Gattaca” and “Deep Impact.”

Underwood also made notable television appearances, starring in the ABC drama series “High Incident” and the miniseries “Mama Flora’s Family” (1998). He played a leading role in the medical drama “City of Angels” (2000) and was named one of People magazine’s “Most Influential Faces of the 90s.” He appeared in “Sex and the City” (2003) as Cynthia Nixon’s love interest and co-starred with Heather Locklear in “LAX” (2004).

Also Read: What Is Behati Prinsloo’s Net Worth?

In 2006, Underwood starred in Tyler Perry’s film “Madea’s Family Reunion” and had a recurring role in “The New Adventures of Old Christine” (2006-2008). He also participated in the “Inspired By…The Bible Experience,” an 89-hour fully dramatized audio Bible, and co-authored the book “Casanegra: A Tennyson Hardwick Novel.”

In 2008, Underwood starred in the first season of HBO’s “In Treatment,” earning a Golden Globe nomination in 2009. He appeared in the ABC soap opera “Dirty Sexy Money” (2007-2009) and voiced a character in “The Legend of Spyro: Dawn of the Dragon.”

Underwood played the U.S. president in NBC’s “The Event” (2010) and starred in the Broadway revival of “A Streetcar Named Desire” (2012). He appeared in the remake of “Ironside” (2013) and won an NAACP Image Award for his role in “The Trip to Bountiful.” He had a recurring role in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (2015-2016) and was a main cast member in “Quantico” (2016-2018).

In 2019, Underwood starred in the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us,” and in 2020, he co-starred in “Self-Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.” He received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the Broadway revival of “A Soldier’s Play” (2020).

Personal Life

Blair Underwood married Desiree DaCosta in 1994, and they have three children. The couple separated in 2021. Underwood is actively involved in several charitable organizations, including the Muscular Dystrophy Association, YouthAIDS, and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation Clinic in Washington, D.C. He is also a Trustee for the Robey Theatre Company in Los Angeles, which focuses on plays about the Black experience.

Blair Underwood Net Worth

Blair Underwood net worth is $8 million.