What Is Blake Shelton’s Net Worth?

Blake Shelton, an American country music singer and television personality, has an estimated net worth of $130 million. Shelton rose to fame in 2001 with his debut single “Austin,” which topped the “Billboard” Hot Country Singles chart for five weeks. This early success laid the foundation for a string of hit albums and singles that highlighted his deep baritone voice and blend of traditional country with contemporary country rock.

Blake Shelton Net Worth $130 Million Date of Birth June 18, 1976 Place of Birth Ada, Oklahoma Nationality American Profession Singer, Television Personality

Over the years, Shelton has accumulated numerous awards, including Country Music Association Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and American Music Awards. His discography includes multiple platinum-selling albums and hits like “God Gave Me You,” “Boys ‘Round Here,” and “Honey Bee,” cementing his status as a country music superstar. Beyond his music, Shelton has also become a household name as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,” where his charisma, wit, and mentorship have helped shape the careers of emerging artists.

Blake Shelton “The Voice” Salary

Blake Shelton has been a prominent coach on “The Voice” since its inception in 2011. He earns a hefty $13 million per cycle of the show, contributing significantly to his net worth.

Blake Shelton Earnings

Blake Shelton is consistently one of the highest-paid personalities in the entertainment industry, earning between $20 million to $40 million annually. For instance, he earned $31.5 million in 2017, $28 million in 2018, and $45 million from June 2019 to June 2020. He also grosses $1 million per concert, underscoring his financial success in both music and television.

Also Read: Bernhard Langer’s Net Worth And Salary

Since tracking his net worth in 2011, Blake Shelton has grossed at least $180 million from ticket sales, television salaries, and merchandise. In 2022, Shelton sold his master recordings from 2001 to 2019 to Influence Media Partners, a move that allows him to continue earning from his music even after the sale.

Early Life

Blake Shelton was born Blake Tollison Shelton on June 18, 1976, in Ada, Oklahoma. His mother, Dorothy Ann Bristol, owned a beauty salon, while his father, Richard Lee Shelton, was a used car salesman. Shelton’s interest in music began early; by age 12, he had learned to play the guitar with the help of his uncle. He wrote his first song by age 15 and won the Oklahoma Denbo Diamond Award at 16. At 17, Shelton moved to Nashville to pursue his dream of becoming a country music star.

Music Career

After several years in Nashville, Shelton signed a recording contract with Giant Records in 2001. Although his initial single was passed over, his debut single “Austin” became a major hit, spending five weeks at #1 on the “Billboard” Hot Country chart. When Giant Records closed, Shelton transitioned to Warner Bros. Records, where he released his self-titled debut album, which was critically acclaimed and certified platinum.

Shelton continued to release successful albums, including “The Dreamer” (2003) and “Blake Shelton’s Barn & Grill” (2004), both of which achieved platinum status. His later albums, such as “Red River Blue” (2011), “Based on a True Story” (2013), and “Bringing Back the Sunshine” (2014), solidified his position as a leading country artist.

Throughout his career, Shelton has released numerous #1 singles, including “Some Beach,” “Home,” “She Wouldn’t Be Gone,” “Honey Bee,” and “God Gave Me You.” To date, he has sold over 10 million albums and 35 million singles worldwide, with billions of digital streams.

Television Hosting

Shelton’s role as a coach on “The Voice” from 2011 to 2023 significantly boosted his profile and earnings. Initially earning $4 million per cycle, his salary eventually rose to $13 million per cycle. Shelton has also served as a judge on other televised singing competitions, such as “Nashville Star” and “Clash of the Choirs.”

In addition to his coaching duties, Shelton organized the “Healing in the Heartland: Relief Benefit Concert” in 2013 to raise funds for victims of the Oklahoma tornado.

Blake Shelton Awards

Blake Shelton has received widespread acclaim throughout his career. “Rolling Stone” has called him “one of country music’s biggest stars over the past decade.” He became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2010 and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2014. His accolades include ten Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, ten CMT Music Awards, and eight American Country Awards, among others. He has also been nominated for nine Grammy Awards and received the NATPE Reality Breakthrough Award for his work on “The Voice.” In November 2017, Shelton was named “People” magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, becoming the first country artist to receive this honor.

Real Estate

Blake Shelton owns several properties across the United States. In Texas, he owns the expansive “Ten Points Ranch,” and in Oklahoma, he possesses a 1,200-acre estate with a Hawaiian-style mansion. Along with his wife, Gwen Stefani, Shelton also owns a 13,000-square-foot mansion in Encino, California, valued at $13 million.

Personal Life

Shelton has been married three times. His first marriage was to Kaynette Gern from 2003 to 2006. He married singer Miranda Lambert in 2011, but the couple divorced in 2015. In September 2015, Shelton began dating his “Voice” co-star Gwen Stefani, and they married in July 2021. The couple splits their time between Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma and their home in Los Angeles.

Shelton has faced personal tragedies, including the death of his brother Richie in a car accident in 1990 and the passing of his father in 2012. Despite these losses, he has remained committed to philanthropy, donating generously to causes like the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Jimmy Everest Center for children with cancer and blood disorders.

Blake Shelton Net Worth

Blake Shelton net worth is $130 million.