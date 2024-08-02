What Is Bryson DeChambeau’s Net Worth?

Bryson DeChambeau, a professional American golfer, boasts a net worth of $60 million. Known for his analytical approach to the sport, he has earned the nickname “The Scientist.” DeChambeau has won multiple titles, including the US Open in both 2020 and 2024. His 2020 victory brought him a prize of $2.25 million, while his 2024 win saw the top prize increased to $4.3 million, bringing his career earnings to $35 million.

Bryson DeChambeau LIV Contract

In June 2022, Bryson DeChambeau signed a high-profile contract with LIV Golf, reportedly worth $125 million, with half the amount paid upfront.

Early Life

Bryson DeChambeau was born in 1993 in Modesto, California, to parents Janet and John. When he was seven, his family moved to Clovis, where he attended Clovis East High School and won the California State Junior Championship. After graduating in 2012, he accepted a scholarship to Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

At SMU, DeChambeau made history in 2015 by becoming the first player from the school to win the NCAA individual championship, recording a score of 280 to win by a single stroke. He further cemented his legacy by winning the US Amateur title the same year, joining an elite group of golfers, including Ryan Moore, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and Jack Nicklaus, who have won both titles in a single year.

PGA Debut

DeChambeau made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur at the FedEx St. Jude Classic in June 2015, tying for 45th place. He played his first major championship at the US Open but missed the cut by four strokes. Before turning professional, DeChambeau competed in various events, including the 2015 Australian Masters, where he tied as runner-up.

Start of Professional Career

DeChambeau turned professional after competing in the 2016 Masters and signed a long-term agreement with Cobra-Puma Golf. His professional debut came at the RBC Heritage, where he tied for fourth place and earned around $260,000. He later tied for 15th at the US Open. Although he did not qualify for a 2017 PGA Tour card, his victory at the DAP Championship on the Web.com Tour secured his spot on the PGA Tour.

DeChambeau’s first PGA Tour victory came at the John Deere Classic in July 2017. He followed this with a win at the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio, in a sudden-death playoff in 2018. Additional notable victories include the Northern Trust and the Dell Technologies Championship, securing his top seeding at the Tour Championship, though he finished 19th and dropped to third place in the FedEx Cup.

In the 2018 Ryder Cup, DeChambeau was part of the US team, although Europe defeated them. He later won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, propelling him to fifth place in the Official World Golf Ranking. In 2019, he claimed his first European Tour title at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, winning by seven shots. DeChambeau also played on the victorious US team at the Presidents Cup in Australia.

US Open Victories

DeChambeau achieved his first major championship win at the 2020 US Open, coming from two strokes behind to finish as the only player under par. This victory made him one of only three players in history to win the NCAA individual championship, the US Amateur, and the US Open. He repeated his success by winning the US Open again in 2024.

Customized Clubs

DeChambeau is known for his unique equipment, including clubs with thicker-than-typical JumboMax grips and wedges and irons all cut to the same length of 37.5 inches. He also uses custom-made carbon graphite shafts on each of his clubs.

Quarrels with Officials

DeChambeau has had several controversial interactions with rules officials. Notably, at the 2020 Memorial Tournament, he argued unsuccessfully that a ball under a fence should be playable. Later, at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, he argued for a free drop due to red ants near his ball, which was also denied.

Personal Life

Bryson DeChambeau resides in Dallas, Texas. In 2018, he began dating nurse and Instagram model Sophia Phalen Bertolami.

