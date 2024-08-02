What Is Carlos Santana’s Net Worth?

Carlos Santana, a celebrated Mexican and American musician, boasts a net worth of $120 million. Rising to fame in the late ’60s and early ’70s, Santana is renowned for his unique fusion of rock and Latin music, heavily influenced by blues, jazz, and folk. His band, Santana, took the northern California music scene by storm and was signed by CBS Records. Their legendary 1969 performance at Woodstock catapulted them to international stardom, driving the success of their debut album. The single “Evil Ways” reached #9 on the “Billboard” Hot 100, and the album “Santana” climbed to #4 on the charts. Despite lineup changes and a shift towards jazz fusion, Santana continued to produce hits like “Black Magic Woman,” “Oye Como Va,” “No One to Depend On,” and “Hold On.” After a period of declining popularity in the ’90s, Santana made a remarkable comeback with the 1999 album “Supernatural,” which spawned multiple hit songs, including the chart-toppers “Smooth” and “Maria Maria,” and won nine Grammy Awards. Santana has since continued to release successful tracks and albums and has conducted numerous world tours.

Carlos Santana Net Worth $120 Million Date of Birth July 20, 1947 Place of Birth Autlán, Jalisco Profession Musician

Early Life

Carlos Humberto Santana Barragán was born on July 20, 1947, in Autlán, Jalisco, Mexico. Showing an early interest in music, Santana began playing the violin at age five and the guitar at age eight, his eventual signature instrument. His father, a Mariachi band musician, was his first teacher. Influenced by American artists like Ritchie Valens, Santana’s passion for rock music grew. His family later moved to San Francisco, California, where his music career truly began.

Music Career

A talented songwriter and guitarist, Carlos Santana has earned numerous Grammy Awards, Latin Grammy Awards, and “Billboard” Music Awards throughout his career. He pioneered the Latin-fusion sound, blending rock, salsa, and jazz, and formed the Santana Blues Band in 1966. The band’s influences included Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Tito Puente, and Mongo Santamaría.

After a series of personnel changes and a shift towards a hard rock sound, Santana performed at the iconic Woodstock Festival in 1969, significantly boosting their popularity. Their debut album, “Santana,” was released the same year. The band’s breakthrough came with the 1970 album “Abraxas.” Over the decades, Santana released 25 studio albums, with Carlos Santana also producing seven solo albums.

Also Read: What Is Bryan Adams Net Worth?

Santana’s career saw a major resurgence in the late 1990s with the album “Supernatural,” which sold over 15 million copies in the US and 30 million worldwide. The album topped charts in ten countries and won eight Grammys, including Album of the Year. The hit single “Smooth,” a collaboration with Matchbox 20, remains popular today.

Other Endeavors

While Santana has primarily focused on music, he has also ventured into business. He co-founded a chain of Mexican restaurants called “Maria Maria” with Chef Roberto Santibañez, located throughout the southwest and southeast US. In 2014, Santana published his memoirs, “The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story to Light.”

Personal Life

Naturalized as an American citizen in 1965, Carlos Santana spent most of his life married to Deborah Santana, with whom he had three children: Salvador, Stella, and Angelica. They divorced in 2007 after 34 years of marriage. In December 2010, Santana married Cindy Blackman, the drummer for Lenny Kravitz.

Real Estate

Carlos Santana has shown a preference for modern homes in recent years. In 2013, he bought a $6 million home in Las Vegas, known for its state-of-the-art technology and luxurious amenities. He also owned a $3.5 million house nearby, which he later listed for sale. His Las Vegas property is located in an upscale community on Bear’s Best Golf Club.

Santana owns a two-building compound in San Rafael, California, near San Francisco, and several properties in Hawaii. In 2012, he listed a Maui home for $7.5 million, ultimately selling it for $4.7 million. In 2019, he purchased a $2.7 million home on Kauai, followed by an $8 million home on the same island a year later. In 2021, Santana bought a third Kauai home for $20.5 million and sold the $8 million property for $11.9 million in March 2022.

Carlos Santana Net Worth

Carlos Santana net worth is $120 million.