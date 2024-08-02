What Is Chandler Riggs Net Worth?

Chandler Riggs, an American actor best known for his role as Carl Grimes on the hit AMC series “The Walking Dead,” has a net worth of $6 million. Riggs received critical acclaim for his performance in this breakthrough role, winning three Saturn Awards and numerous other accolades.

Early Life

Chandler Riggs was born on June 27, 1999, in Atlanta, Georgia. He grew up with a younger brother and was engaged in performing arts from an early age. In addition to acting, he developed a passion for tap dancing, studying under Zack Everhart, a finalist on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Chandler Riggs Career

Chandler’s acting career began at the age of four with roles in various theater productions, such as “The Wizard of Oz” and “Oklahoma” at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. By age five, he was starring in indie horror films like “Jesus H. Zombie.” In 2009, Riggs landed roles in two feature films, “Get Low” and “The Wronged Man,” showcasing his potential as an up-and-coming actor.

The Walking Dead

In 2010, at the age of ten, Riggs was cast as Carl Grimes in “The Walking Dead,” a role that would define his career. He quickly became a central figure in the series, playing the son of Rick Grimes, the main character. The show gained immense popularity, ranking number one among adults aged 18 to 49.

Riggs won several awards for his work on “The Walking Dead,” including the 2012 Satellite Award for Best Cast in a Television Series and three Saturn Awards for Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Television Series. He also won a Young Artist Award in 2014. However, his character was controversially killed off in 2017, deviating from the comic book source material and sparking mixed reviews for the seventh and eighth seasons.

Chandler Riggs Walking Dead Salary

At his peak on “The Walking Dead,” Chandler Riggs earned a salary of $100,000 per episode. With a typical season consisting of 16 episodes, this amounted to approximately $1.6 million per season in his later years on the show.

Other Work

Even before leaving “The Walking Dead,” Riggs began branching out into other film roles, including the thriller “Mercy” (2014) and the horror film “Keep Watching” (2017). After departing the series, he explored electronic music under the stage name Eclipse, releasing a song titled “Hold Up” and DJing at various events.

Riggs continued to build his acting career with roles in the crime thriller “Inherit the Viper” (2017) and the science fiction film “Only” (2019). He also returned to television with a recurring role in the ABC series “A Million Little Things” as Patrick Nelson.

Real Estate

In 2019, Riggs purchased a duplex in Hollywood Hills for $1.735 million. The property, located in a quiet area, features two self-contained residences that can be combined into a main house and an attached guesthouse. The larger unit includes three bedrooms, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and stunning views of the surrounding canyons, while the smaller unit has two bedrooms.

After acquiring the home, Riggs was humorously teased by the official Twitter account of “The Walking Dead” in a reference to a memorable moment from the show. In 2020, Riggs sought a tenant for the lower guesthouse, listing it for rent at $3,700 per month. In February 2024, he listed the entire property for sale at $2.195 million.

