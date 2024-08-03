What Is Chris Pontius Net Worth And Salary?

Chris Pontius, an American actor and stunt performer, has a net worth of $4 million. He is best known as a core cast member of the reality stunt show “Jackass” and as the co-host of its spinoff “Wildboyz” with Steve-O.

Early Life

Chris Pontius was born on July 16, 1974, in Pasadena, California, and grew up on his family’s ranch in San Luis Obispo. As a teenager, he became deeply involved in skateboarding and was featured in “Big Brother,” a popular skateboarding magazine, in the early ’90s. Pontius later began writing for the magazine, with his first article titled “18 Ways To Be An Asshole.” In 1999, he was fired from “Big Brother” for failing to show up for a tour without notice.

After leaving “Big Brother,” Chris held various jobs around Los Angeles, including working at Jamba Juice and as a temp at Charles Schwab. He eventually returned to “Big Brother,” writing an article titled “Life After Big Brother,” which chronicled his mundane nine-to-five existence and even included a period where he lived out of his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

Jackass

In 2000, Chris Pontius joined fellow “Big Brother” alumni to create the hit MTV comedy television series “Jackass.” Debuting on October 1, 2000, “Jackass” recorded MTV’s highest-ever Sunday ratings, attracting over 2.4 million viewers.

“Jackass” aired for three seasons with a total of 25 episodes, becoming a massive success. Pontius often adopted personas like “Bunny the Lifeguard” or “Party Boy,” frequently appearing in outrageous outfits such as a male pouch thong and bow tie or a headband and belt, often while otherwise nude. He is known for his full nudity in several stunts, including “Playgirl Pontius,” where he posed for photographs as an audition for Playgirl magazine.

Wildboyz and Beyond

In 2003, after “Jackass” concluded, Chris teamed up with Steve-O to create “Wildboyz.” The show featured the duo traveling the globe, performing stunts and often putting themselves in risky situations with animals. Over four seasons and 32 episodes, they visited 19 different locations, engaging in antics like dressing up and running with animals or exposing themselves to the animals’ defense mechanisms.

Since the final season of “Jackass,” Chris Pontius has appeared in four of the show’s spinoff films.

Personal Life

Chris Pontius was married to Claire Nolan from 2003 until 2014. He is now married to his wife, Mae, and they live together with their son, Axe.

Real Estate

In 2002, Chris bought a mid-century modern-style home in the Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles for $535,000. The house, built in 1959, features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, beautiful hardwood flooring, a galley-style kitchen, and a grand copper fireplace in the living room, all within 1,100 square feet. In May 2020, Pontius listed the modernized home for sale at $1.245 million.

In December 2020, Chris and Mae purchased a $1.6 million home in the San Fernando Valley foothills. This house, situated on a half-acre lot, includes 3,454 square feet of living space, five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and one half-bathroom. The property boasts a broad front lawn, a backyard swimming pool, a large three-car garage, a spacious family room, and elegant dark brown hardwood floors. The master bathroom features a vaulted ceiling, a glass-enclosed shower with a bench and rainfall showerhead, a built-in soaking tub, and a walk-in closet.

