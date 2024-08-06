What Is Dennis Eckersley’s Net Worth And Salary?

Dennis Eckersley, a retired American professional baseball player, boasts a net worth of $20 million. Over his 23-year MLB career, he played for teams such as the Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, and Oakland Athletics. Eckersley gained significant recognition as a closer, becoming the first pitcher in MLB history to achieve both a 20-win season and a 50-save season. After retiring, he became a part-time color commentator for Red Sox broadcasts on New England Sports Network. He was a six-time All-Star, a World Series champion, an American League MVP, and an AL Cy Young Award winner, and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004.

Early Life

Born on October 3, 1954, in Oakland, California, Dennis Eckersley grew up in Fremont. He attended Washington High School, where he was a quarterback on the football team for his first three years. To protect his throwing arm, he gave up football as a senior and focused on baseball. As a high school pitcher, he won 29 games and could throw a 90-mile-per-hour fastball.

Cleveland Indians

Eckersley was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the third round of the 1972 MLB draft. Despite initially hoping to be drafted by the Giants, he made an impressive MLB debut in April 1975, posting a 13-7 win-loss record and a 2.6 ERA. His long hair, mustache, and fastball quickly made him a fan favorite. One of his standout moments with the Indians came in May 1977, when he pitched a no-hitter against the California Angels, earning his first All-Star Game selection that year.

Boston Red Sox

In 1978, Eckersley was traded to the Boston Red Sox, where he won a career-best 20 games that season and 17 games the following year.

However, his performance declined over the next four years, with his fastball losing its edge. He finished his tenure with the Red Sox in 1984 with a 43-48 record.

Chicago Cubs

Eckersley was traded to the Chicago Cubs midseason in 1984, helping the team make its first postseason appearance in 39 years. He had an 11-7 record with two shutouts in 1985, but his performance declined in 1986, partly due to his struggles with alcoholism. After the 1986 season, Eckersley checked himself into rehab.

Oakland Athletics

From 1988 to 1992, Eckersley dominated as a closer, saving 220 games and never having an ERA higher than 2.96. His control was exceptional, with minimal walks over several seasons. In 1992, he was awarded both AL MVP and the Cy Young Award. After a decline in performance, he became a free agent in 1994 and signed a one-year contract with the Athletics in 1995.

Final Playing Years

In 1996, Eckersley was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he continued to excel as a closer, posting 66 saves over two seasons. He returned to the Red Sox in 1998 as a setup man before retiring from MLB. Eckersley ended his career with a 197-171 record, 390 saves, and a 3.5 ERA.

Dennis Eckersley Salary

Throughout his career, Dennis Eckersley earned a total of $27.6 million in salary, with additional earnings from endorsements. At the peak of his career in 1993 and 1994, he made $3.8 million per season, equivalent to around $7.5 million today when adjusted for inflation.

Post-Playing Career

In 2003, Eckersley began working as a studio analyst and color commentator for Red Sox games on New England Sports Network. He became known for his mild-mannered presence and unique vernacular. From 2008 to 2012, he served as a studio analyst at TBS and later called Sunday games and provided postseason analysis for the network.

Personal Life

Eckersley has been married three times. He married his first wife, Denise, in 1973, and they had a daughter named Mandee. Denise had an affair with Eckersley’s teammate Rick Manning and left with him in 1978. Two years later, Eckersley married model Nancy O’Neil, with whom he had a daughter named Allie and a son named Jake. They divorced shortly after Eckersley’s retirement in 1998. His third wife is a former lobbyist named Jennifer.

Eckersley’s life and career were documented in an MLB Network film titled “Eck: A Story of Saving,” which premiered in December 2018.

