What Is Herb Alpert’s Net Worth?

Herb Alpert, a celebrated American musician and influential music industry executive, boasts an impressive net worth of $850 million. Renowned for his exceptional skills as a trumpeter, Alpert gained fame in the 1960s as the leader of the iconic band, Herb Alpert & the Tijuana Brass. The band’s success was monumental, with their 1966 albums outselling The Beatles and achieving over 13 million sales. Over his career, Alpert released 28 albums, with five reaching #1 on the charts, 14 achieving Platinum status, and 15 earning Gold.

Early Life

Born on March 31, 1935, in Los Angeles, California, Herb Alpert grew up in Boyle Heights, Eastside Los Angeles. His parents, Jewish immigrants from Ukraine and Romania, were musicians, and it was no surprise that young Herb began trumpet lessons at the age of eight. His talent blossomed, and as a teenager, he performed at dances. After graduating from Fairfax High School in 1952, Alpert joined the Army, where he played the trumpet at ceremonies and nurtured a desire to pursue acting. Post-Army, he attended USC, where he became a member of the USC Trojan Marching Band, solidifying his path in music.

The Success Behind A&M Records and Rondor Music

While Herb Alpert’s musical achievements are remarkable, a significant portion of his wealth stems from his ventures as a co-founder of A&M Records and Rondor Music. Founded with Jerry Moss, A&M Records was pivotal in launching the careers of legendary artists such as The Carpenters, Sting, Peter Frampton, and many others. A&M became a powerhouse in the music industry, nurturing talents like Sheryl Crow, Cat Stevens, and even Alpert himself.

In 1989, Herb and Jerry sold A&M Records to PolyGram for a staggering $500 million in cash. Later, in 1998, they successfully sued PolyGram, securing an additional $200 million. Their success continued with Rondor Music, which they sold to Universal Music in 2000 for $400 million.

A&M Records

In 1962, Herb Alpert co-founded A&M Records with Jerry Moss, a venture that would forever change the music industry. Over the next 25 years, A&M became the largest independent record label globally, signing superstars like Janet Jackson, Sheryl Crow, The Police, and The Carpenters. The label’s success led to its sale to PolyGram Records in 1989 for $500 million. Even after the sale, Alpert and Moss continued to manage the label for five more years before winning an additional $200 million in a lawsuit against PolyGram in 1998.

Rondor Music

Rondor Music, established as a separate entity from A&M Records, became one of the most influential music publishing companies, known for its extensive catalog and artist-friendly practices. The company held the rights to numerous hit songs and collaborated with acclaimed songwriters and musicians. In 2000, Herb and Jerry sold Rondor Music to Universal Music Group for $400 million, further solidifying Alpert’s status as a music industry titan.

Personal Life

Beyond his music and business ventures, Herb Alpert has made significant contributions to philanthropy. He established The Herb Alpert Foundation and the Alpert Awards in the Arts, supporting youth, arts education, and environmental issues. Notably, the Foundation donated over $5 million to the Harlem School of the Arts in 2012, enabling the school to retire its debt and create scholarships. In 2016, a $10.1 million donation to Los Angeles City College provided tuition-free education for music majors. Alpert’s generosity continued with a $9.7 million donation to the Harlem School of the Arts in 2020 to upgrade its facilities.

He was married to Sharon Mae Lubin from 1956 to 1971, with whom he had two children. In December 1973, Alpert married recording artist Lani Hall, and the couple has one daughter.

