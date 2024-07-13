What Is Lucy Liu’s Net Worth In 2024?

Lucy Liu, an acclaimed American actress, boasts a net worth of $16 million. With a versatile career spanning film, television, and voice acting, Liu has earned numerous awards and accolades, including two Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Critics’ Choice Television Award. Her impressive body of work and enduring popularity have made her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Lucy Liu was born on December 2, 1968, in Jackson Heights, Queens, New York. Raised by her biochemist mother and civil engineer father, both originally from Beijing and Shanghai, Liu grew up in a diverse neighborhood. She learned Mandarin from birth and began speaking English at the age of five. During her childhood, Liu also studied martial arts. She later attended New York University before transferring to the University of Michigan, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Asian languages and cultures.

Breakthrough

Liu’s acting career began while she was still in university. At 19, she was discovered by an agent in New York and soon booked a commercial. While at the University of Michigan, she landed the lead role in the school’s production of “Alice in Wonderland.” Upon returning to New York, Liu made her theatrical debut in “Fairy Bones.”

Her early career included small roles in various film and TV projects, with her first major film debut in the Hong Kong film “Rhythm of Destiny.” In 1993, she had a notable role in an episode of “L.A. Law.” Liu’s big break came in 1997 when she was cast as Ling Woo in “Ally McBeal.” Although she initially auditioned for a different role, her performance impressed the casting team so much that they created the character of Ling Woo specifically for her. This role, which was meant to be temporary, became permanent due to high audience ratings and fan favoritism. Liu’s performance earned her a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Lucy Liu Movies and TV Shows

Liu’s success on “Ally McBeal” paved the way for significant film roles. In 2000, she starred in “Charlie’s Angels,” a role she reprised in the 2003 sequel. She also appeared in films like “Shanghai Noon,” “Kill Bill: Volume 1,” and “Chicago.” Her role as O-Ren Ishii in “Kill Bill” earned her an MTV Award for Best Movie Villain.

Liu continued to build her filmography with roles in “Lucky Number Slevin,” “The Man with the Iron Fists,” “Set It Up,” and more. She also became a notable voice actor, lending her voice to characters in animated projects like “Kung Fu Panda,” “Mulan II,” and the “Tinkerbell” series.

In 2012, Liu joined the cast of “Elementary” as Dr. Joan Watson, a modern adaptation of Sherlock Holmes. She also appeared in “Southland” and was cast in the superhero film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” as Kalypso.

Lucy Liu Health and Personal Life

In 1991, Liu faced a health scare when a lump was discovered in one of her breasts. It was removed and found to be benign, though Liu described the experience as traumatizing.

Lucy Liu has a son named Rockwell, born in 2015 via gestational surrogacy. She has chosen to raise him as a single parent, stating that this arrangement suited her busy career at the time.

Real Estate

Liu has made significant real estate investments over the years. In 2005, she purchased a townhouse-style boutique unit near Union Square in New York City for around $2 million, followed by a second unit in the same building for $2.05 million in 2006. Both units are stacked, providing her with two full floors.

In 2018, Liu listed her home in Studio City for $4.199 million. The property, which she bought in 2001 for $2.3 million, features a modern craftsman aesthetic with a sauna, media lounge, swimming pool, and more. The home, previously owned by actress Patricia Arquette, was sold by Liu in 2019 for $3.06 million.

Lucy Liu Net Worth

Lucy Liu net worth is $16 million.