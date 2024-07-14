What Is Luis Miguel’s Net Worth In 2024?

Luis Miguel, a celebrated Mexican singer, has a net worth of $180 million. Known for his exceptional albums and powerful live performances, he has been a beloved international star since 1990, earning the moniker El Sol de México (The Sun of Mexico).

Luis Miguel Net Worth $180 Million Date of Birth April 18, 1970 Place of Birth San Juan Nationality Mexican Profession Singer

Early Life

Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri was born on April 18, 1970, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. His birth certificate, however, lists April 19 due to a delay in registration by his father. His father, Luis Gallego Sanchez (Luisito Rey), was a Spanish singer, songwriter, and guitarist, and his mother, Marcela Basteri, was an Italian actress. Luis Miguel’s father orchestrated a move to Mexico to market him and his music to a Mexican audience, which is why Miguel began his musical career at the tender age of eleven.

Luis Miguel Career

Luis Miguel released his first album, “Un Sol,” in 1982 through EMI Records’ Mexican branch. The album’s success earned him his first gold disc at just eleven years old. He quickly followed with several more albums, including “Directo al Corazón” (1982), “Ya Nunca Más” (1983), “Decídete” (1983), “Palabra de Honor” (1984), and “Fiebre De Amor” (1985). In 1984, he teamed up with Sheena Easton for the Grammy-winning duet “Me Gustas Tal Como Eres” (I Like You Just The Way You Are), becoming the youngest male artist to win the award at age fourteen.

Due to tensions with his father over financial mismanagement, Luis Miguel took a brief hiatus in 1986 but returned in 1987 with a new manager and the successful album “Soy Como Quiero Ser,” which sold over 2.5 million records. His 1988 album “Busca Una Mujer” featured the hit single “La Incondicional.” His 1990 album “20 Años” marked his transition to adult artistry and led to a sold-out tour of Latin America.

In 1991, his album “Romance” reintroduced romantic boleros to modern audiences, selling 7 million units worldwide. He won another Grammy for his 1993 album “Aries.” That year, Frank Sinatra invited him to collaborate on the “Duets II” album. His 1994 album “Segundo Romance,” another bolero collection, also earned him a Grammy and over 30 platinum records in South and Central America. Other notable albums include “Nada Es Igual” (1996), “Romances” (1997), “Amarte Es Un Placer” (1999), “Mis Romances” (2001), “33” (2003), “México En La Piel” (2004), “Navidades” (2006), “Cómplices” (2008), “Luis Miguel” (2010), and “México Por Siempre” (2017).

In 2000, he won Male Pop Vocal Performance and Best Pop Album at the first annual Latin Grammy Awards. In 2003, he was nominated for Favorite Latin Artist at the American Music Awards. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996. Luis Miguel has been a headliner at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and has sold out Mexico City’s National Auditorium over 200 times in 20 years. His Luis Miguel Tour (2010-2013), spanning 22 countries with 223 shows, is the longest and highest-grossing tour by a Latin American artist.

Other Activities

Luis Miguel has also ventured into acting, debuting in the 1984 film “Ya Nunca Más” and starring in “Fiebre de Amor” (1985). A self-taught sommelier, he is passionate about wine and haute cuisine, releasing his own vintage, “Unico, Luis Miguel.”

Personal Life

Luis Miguel is notoriously private, rarely giving interviews or attending award ceremonies. He maintains a strong security presence during public appearances. His personal life has seen challenges, including a strained relationship with his father and the mysterious disappearance of his mother in 1986. He has three children: Michelle Gallego (born 1989) with Mexican singer and actress Stephanie Salas, and sons Miguel (born 2007) and Daniel (born 2008) with actress Aracely Arambula. He has never married.

Luis Miguel Net Worth

Luis Miguel net worth is $180 million.