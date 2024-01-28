fbpx
    What Is Megan’s Law From Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hiss?’

    What Is Megan's Law From Megan Thee Stallion's 'Hiss?'

    Megan Thee Stallion’s latest single, “Hiss,” has set tongues wagging as the rapper unleashed a flurry of lyrical punches, sparking discussions across the internet.

    While the track takes aim at several figures in the music industry, one particular line has ignited a fiery feud between Megan and Nicki Minaj.

    In “Hiss,” Megan drops the line, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” which has left listeners dissecting its meaning and implications.

    The reference to “Megan’s Law” in the song serves as a pointed jab at Minaj. For those unfamiliar, Megan’s Law is a legal statute designed to inform the public about registered sex offenders in their communities.

    By invoking this term, Megan appears to allude to Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who has faced legal issues related to failing to register as a sex offender.

    In response to Megan’s diss, Minaj didn’t hesitate to clap back. She shared a snippet of her own track, which seems to reference Megan’s shooting incident, alluding to the fact that she was shot in the foot.

     

