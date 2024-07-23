What Is Scott Caan’s Net Worth?

Scott Caan is an actor, writer, director, photographer, and former rapper with a net worth of $16 million. He is widely recognized for his role as Detective Sergeant Danny “Danno” Williams on the reboot of the television series “Hawaii Five-0.” Caan also had a notable recurring role on the HBO series “Entourage” and has appeared in numerous films, including “Enemy of the State,” “Varsity Blues,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” “3 Geezers!,” and the “Ocean’s” trilogy.

Scott Caan Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth August 23, 1976 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Writer, Director, Photographer, Former Rapper

Scott Caan Hawaii Five-0 Salary

At his peak, Scott Caan earned $200,000 per episode of “Hawaii Five-0,” which amounted to approximately $5 million per season in the later seasons.

Early Life

Scott Caan was born on August 23, 1976, in Los Angeles, California, to actress and former model Sheila Ryan and actor James Caan. He has German-Jewish heritage and is one of five children, including an older half-sister and three younger half-brothers.

Rap Career

In the 1990s, Caan worked as a roadie for hip-hop groups House of Pain and Cypress Hill and formed the hip-hop duo the Whooliganz with his friend Daniel Alan Maman, known as the Alchemist. Caan, under the stage name Mad Skillz, and Maman, as Mudfoot, were invited by B-Real of Cypress Hill to join the Soul Assassins collective. The Whooliganz toured with Soul Assassins and signed a record deal with Tommy Boy Records. Although they recorded an album, “Make Way for the W,” it was shelved, and the group was dropped from the label.

Film Career

Caan’s acting career began in the mid-90s after studying at the Playhouse West acting school in Los Angeles. He made his debut in the 1995 crime drama “A Boy Called Hate,” co-starring his father. Following this, Caan appeared in “Aaron Gillespie Will Make You a Star,” “Last Resort,” and Gregg Araki’s black comedy “Nowhere.” In 1998, he featured in “Bongwater,” “Nowhere to Go,” and the political thriller “Enemy of the State,” starring Will Smith and Gene Hackman. Caan’s role as Charlie Tweeder in the 1999 film “Varsity Blues” solidified his presence in Hollywood.

Also Read: Esta TerBlanche Net Worth

The early 2000s saw Caan in films such as “Boiler Room,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” and “Ready to Rumble.” He played Turk Malloy in the “Ocean’s” trilogy and made his directorial debut with “Dallas 362” in 2003. Other notable films include “In Enemy Hands,” “Into the Blue,” “Friends with Money,” “Lonely Hearts,” “Brooklyn Rules,” “Stories USA,” “Meet Dave,” “A Beginner’s Guide to Endings,” “3 Geezers!,” “Rock the Kasbah,” and “Untogether.”

Television Career

Caan’s television career includes significant roles such as Scott Lavin in HBO’s “Entourage” from 2009 to 2011 and Detective Sergeant Danny “Danno” Williams on CBS’s “Hawaii Five-0” from 2010 to 2020. His performance in “Hawaii Five-0” earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. He also appeared as Danno in an episode of “NCIS: Los Angeles” in 2012.

Other Endeavors

Scott Caan is an accomplished photographer, having published a collection of his photographs in 2009 titled “Scott Caan Photographs, Vol. 1.” He has also volunteered for organizations like Surfers Healing, Life Rolls On, and TheraSURF, which help children with autism. Additionally, Caan holds a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Personal Life

Caan has a daughter named Josie with his girlfriend Kacy Byxbee. In 2004, he purchased a 2,800 square foot home in Los Angeles for $1.45 million. In 2017, he acquired a home in Malibu for $2.3 million, which he has rented out for between $15,000 and $30,000 per month.

Scott Caan Net Worth

Scott Caan net worth is $16 million.