What Is Scott Eastwood’s Net Worth?

Scott Eastwood, an American actor, has a net worth of $12 million. Known for being the son of legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood, Scott has made a name for himself through his performances in both his father’s and other notable films. His filmography includes “Flags of Our Fathers,” “Gran Torino,” “Invictus,” “Fury,” “The Longest Ride,” “Suicide Squad,” “The Fate of the Furious,” “The Outpost,” and “Wrath of Man.”

Early Life

Scott Eastwood was born Scott Clinton Reeves on March 21, 1986, in Monterey, California. His father, Clint Eastwood, is a renowned actor and director, while his mother, Jacelyn Reeves, is a flight attendant. Scott has one younger sister named Kathryn and six known half-siblings from his father’s various relationships: Laurie, Kimber, Kyle, Alison, Francesca, and Morgan. He spent his early childhood in Carmel-by-the-Sea until moving to Hawaii with his mother at age ten. He later returned to California and attended Carmel High School before enrolling at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where he graduated in 2008 with a degree in communications.

Start of Film Career

To avoid the perception of nepotism, Eastwood initially used his given surname, Reeves, for his first five film credits. These included his father’s war film “Flags of Our Fathers,” the crime drama “An American Crime,” the biographical film “Pride,” the crime film “Player 5150,” and his father’s drama “Gran Torino.” Due to the existence of another actor named Scott Reeves, he later switched to using his father’s surname, Eastwood. He subsequently appeared in the family film “Shannon’s Rainbow” and Clint Eastwood’s biographical sports drama “Invictus,” both released in 2009.

Further Film Career

In 2011, Eastwood starred in the psychological thriller “Enter Nowhere,” where he played one of four strangers trapped in a forest cabin in 1945 Poland. He also lent his voice to the animated Christian kids’ movie “The Lion of Judah” that same year. Eastwood’s subsequent roles included the art forgery drama “The Forger,” the sports film “Trouble with the Curve” alongside his father, and the slasher film “Texas Chainsaw 3D” as Deputy Carl Hartman.

2014 was a significant year for Eastwood, with roles in three films. He had a supporting role in the World War II film “Fury,” starred as surfer-turned-minister Ian McCormack in “The Perfect Wave,” and played a leading role in the thriller “Dawn Patrol.”

In 2015, Eastwood starred in the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “The Longest Ride” as professional bull rider Luke Collins and had roles in the Western thriller “Diablo” and the action film “Mercury Plains.” His supporting roles in Oliver Stone’s biographical thriller “Snowden” and the DC Comics superhero film “Suicide Squad” as a Navy SEAL Lieutenant followed. In 2017, he appeared in “The Fate of the Furious” and starred in the action thriller “Overdrive.” Eastwood’s other notable film credits include the science-fiction sequel “Pacific Rim: Uprising,” the war film “The Outpost,” and action thrillers “Wrath of Man” and “Dangerous.”

Other Media Appearances

Besides his film career, Eastwood has made guest appearances on television procedural dramas such as “Chicago Fire” and “Chicago PD.” In 2015, he starred as Taylor Swift’s love interest in the music video for her song “Wildest Dreams.”

Personal Life

Eastwood was previously in a relationship with Jewel Brangman, who tragically died in 2014 due to a faulty airbag in a car accident. He has spoken publicly about this tragedy. He later began dating wellness consultant Maddie Serviente. Eastwood also practices Brazilian jiu-jitsu, introduced to him by the late actor Paul Walker.

Real Estate

In 2018, Eastwood purchased a custom home in Encinitas, California, for $2.68 million. The house features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms over 3,700 square feet, with vaulted and beamed ceilings, a master suite, a covered sun deck, a patio, a fire pit, a dining area, and landscaped grounds with a swimming pool.

