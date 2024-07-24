What Is Scottie Pippen’s Net Worth In 2024?

Scottie Pippen, a retired American professional basketball player, boasts a net worth of $20 million. Over his 17-season career in the NBA, Pippen earned $109 million in salary alone, alongside tens of millions from endorsements.

Scottie Pippen Career

Scottie Pippen is best known for his time with the Chicago Bulls, where he played nine seasons and was pivotal in their six NBA championship wins, including their record 1995-96 season with 72 wins. A seven-time NBA All-Star and the 1994 NBA All-Star Game MVP, Pippen was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History during the 1996-97 season. He is one of four players to have his jersey retired by the Chicago Bulls and is the only player in NBA history to have won an NBA title and an Olympic gold medal in the same year twice (1992, 1996).

Scottie Pippen Contracts and Salary

Pippen’s earnings have a complex history. He is often referred to as one of the most underpaid NBA players during his prime. Before the 1991 season, Pippen signed a seven-year, $18 million contract extension. While Michael Jordan was earning over $30 million per year, Pippen was making only $2.6 million annually. He later expressed regret over this contract, which he signed to ensure financial security for his family, having grown up poor with significant family health issues.

Interestingly, Pippen’s total NBA salary of $109 million surpassed Jordan’s $94 million, primarily due to a lucrative five-year, $67.2 million contract with the Houston Rockets before the 1998-99 season. He earned an additional $10 million after returning to the Bulls for his final two career seasons.

Scottie Pippen Endorsements

Pippen’s endorsement deals significantly boosted his income. Initially wearing Avia sneakers, he later partnered with Nike, releasing several signature shoes, including the notable Pippen 1 in 1997. Other endorsement deals included Ameritech Cellular TV, Frito-Lay, Visa, McDonald’s, Right Guard, and Coca-Cola.

Early Life

Scottie Maurice Pippen was born on September 25, 1965, in Hamburg, Arkansas, the youngest of Ethel and Preston Pippen’s 12 children. Despite his family’s financial struggles, Pippen excelled in basketball, leading his high school team to the state playoffs and earning all-conference honors. He began his college career at the University of Central Arkansas, where a growth spurt helped him achieve an average of 23.6 points, ten rebounds, 4.3 assists, and nearly 60% field goal shooting per game.

NBA Career

Drafted in the first round of the 1987 NBA Draft by the Seattle Supersonics, Pippen was traded to the Chicago Bulls. He made his NBA debut on November 7, 1987, against the Philadelphia 76ers. Pippen claimed the starting small forward position during the 1988 NBA Playoffs, helping the Bulls reach the conference semifinals for the first time in over a decade.

Throughout the 1990-91 season, Pippen emerged as a primary defensive player and scoring threat, achieving his first triple-double on November 23. His performance helped lead the Bulls to their first NBA championship and subsequent three-peat in 1992 and 1993. Pippen was also instrumental in the Bulls’ second three-peat, securing championships in 1996, 1997, and 1998.

After 11 seasons with the Bulls, Pippen was traded to the Houston Rockets in 1998, followed by a stint with the Portland Trail Blazers from 1998 to 2003. He returned to the Bulls for his final seasons before retiring in 2004.

Olympic “Dream Team”

Pippen was part of the original Dream Team for the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, where the U.S. won the gold medal. He and Michael Jordan became the first players to win both an NBA championship and an Olympic gold medal in the same year.

Personal Life

Pippen has been married twice. He married Karen McCollum in 1988, and they had a son, Antron, before divorcing in 1990. He later married Larsa Younan (Larsa Pippen) in 1997, with whom he has four children: Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. They divorced in 2021. Pippen also has two other children, Sierra and Taylor, from previous relationships.

Financial Issues

Pippen has faced financial challenges post-retirement. In 2016, he sued former financial advisor Robert Lunn for squandering $20 million of his money, including investments in a non-working Gulfstream private jet and fraudulent real estate deals. Lunn was sentenced to three years in prison for multiple fraud counts.

Real Estate

In 2004, Pippen and Larsa bought a 10,000-square-foot home in Highland Park, Illinois, for $2.225 million, which they sold in late 2021 for just under $2 million. Pippen also owned a Venetian-style mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which he sold in September 2021 for $10.54 million after being on and off the market for over a decade.

