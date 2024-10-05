What Is Stephen Amell’s Net Worth?

Stephen Amell, a Canadian actor, producer, and professional wrestler, boasts a net worth of approximately $7 million. Amell is widely recognized for his role as Oliver Queen, also known as Green Arrow, on Arrow, a hit superhero series that aired on The CW from 2012 to 2020. He has reprised this iconic role in various other CW series, including The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. In addition to his television success, Amell has made his mark in film and professional wrestling, adding to his impressive career achievements and financial worth.

Date of Birth May 8, 1981 Place of Birth Toronto, Ontario Nationality Canadian Profession Actor, Producer, and Professional Wrestler

Early Life

Born Stephen Adam Amell on May 8, 1981, in Toronto, Ontario, Stephen comes from a family connected to the entertainment world, as his first cousin, Robbie Amell, is also a well-known actor. Growing up, Stephen attended the all-boys St. Andrew’s College, graduating in 2000. His early career included roles in various television series, setting the foundation for his eventual stardom.

Acting Career

Stephen Amell’s acting journey began with guest roles on popular TV shows like Queer as Folk (2004) and Degrassi: The Next Generation (2004). He took on recurring roles in shows such as Heartland and Beautiful People. His big break came in 2012 when he was cast as the lead character in Arrow, propelling him to international fame. The show ran for eight seasons and became one of The CW’s most successful superhero series. Amell’s portrayal of Green Arrow earned him widespread recognition and several awards.

Aside from his role in Arrow, Amell has appeared in major film productions, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016), which grossed over $245 million at the box office. He also co-produced and starred in the sci-fi film Code 8 alongside his cousin, Robbie. Additionally, Amell has a leading role in the Starz wrestling drama series Heels, further expanding his acting portfolio.

Wrestling Career

Stephen Amell’s passion for professional wrestling is well-known. In 2015, he made his debut in the ring at WWE’s SummerSlam event, where he participated in a tag team match alongside Neville (now known as PAC). Amell’s wrestling career didn’t stop there. He later competed in events with Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling, showcasing his versatility and commitment to the sport.

Personal Life

Stephen Amell married actress and model Cassandra Jean in 2012, and the couple shares two children, daughter Maverick and son Bowen. Amell has been involved in various philanthropic efforts, notably raising nearly $1 million for the charity Fuck Cancer through a successful t-shirt campaign. He has continued to support causes related to mental health and children’s hospice care.

Real Estate

Stephen Amell has made significant real estate investments, including the purchase of a $740,000 home in Palm Springs, California, in 2015. Later that year, he expanded his portfolio by acquiring a property in the Hollywood Hills for $3.62 million, further solidifying his financial success beyond acting and wrestling.

