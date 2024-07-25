What Is Steve Young’s Net Worth And Salary?

Steve Young, a retired American football quarterback, investor, and sports commentator, has a net worth of $200 million. While Young initially gained fame as an athlete, he has since established himself as a savvy businessman. His financial acumen, rare in the sports world, has allowed him to significantly build on his initial success as a star quarterback. Known for his impressive passing ability, Young retired with the highest passer rating among all NFL quarterbacks.

Steve Young Net Worth $200 Million Date of Birth October 11, 1961 Place of Birth Salt Lake City, Utah Nationality American Profession American Football Quarterback, Investor, Sports Commentator

Early Life

Jon Steven Young was born on October 11, 1961, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He attended high school in Connecticut, where he excelled in multiple sports. Young was especially proficient at scoring touchdowns during rushing plays and captained the basketball and baseball teams. Football ran in his family; his father played football at BYU in the 1950s, setting numerous records. BYU is named after Young’s great-great-great-grandfather, Brigham Young.

After high school, Steve Young considered attending the University of North Carolina due to their aggressive recruitment efforts. However, he chose BYU because of his family’s history there. Initially selected for his running abilities, Young worked hard to improve his passing technique in college, setting a new record with a 71.3% passing accuracy. One of his memorable college moments was scoring a game-winning touchdown after a halfback pass.

Football Career

Steve Young began his professional football career in the United States Football League (USFL) in 1984, signing a $40 million contract with the Los Angeles Express. He agreed to receive installments over forty years to make the contract manageable for the small team. Young quickly made a name for himself by setting new records, but the Express faced financial difficulties. Despite his strong performance, the team was unsuccessful and eventually failed, along with the entire USFL. Young later received a $1.4 million settlement as the team couldn’t continue paying his contract installments.

Young transitioned to the NFL, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a struggling team. His performance didn’t significantly improve their fortunes, and he was soon offloaded to the San Francisco 49ers. Initially a backup to Joe Montana, Young had some bright moments and gradually proved his worth. By 1991, with Montana sidelined due to injury, Young had his chance to shine but was temporarily replaced by Steve Bono due to his own knee injury.

In 1992, Young significantly improved his game, leading the 49ers to impressive victories. By 1993, he was the undisputed starting quarterback. In 1994, Young led the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory against the San Diego Chargers, marking the high point of his career. Despite leading the NFL in passer rating multiple times afterward, he retired in 1999 due to repeated concussions. He later became an advocate for concussion prevention in professional sports.

Business Career

Steve Young earned a Juris Doctor from BYU in 1994, positioning himself for a successful business career post-football. In 2007, he co-founded Huntsman Gay Global Capital (HGGC), an equity firm, with billionaire Jon M. Huntsman and Robert C. Gay. Young serves as the managing director of the firm.

Acting

Young has appeared in various TV shows, including episodes of “Frasier” and “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.” He also appeared as himself in shows like “Dharma and Greg,” “Beverly Hills, 90210,” “The Singles Ward,” “Studio C,” and “Wings.” Additionally, Young served as a pundit on “Monday Night Football.”

Steve Young Relationships

In 2000, Steve Young married Barbara Graham. The couple has four children together. Inspired by his children, Young wrote his biography, “QB: My Life Behind the Spiral.”

Steve Young Salary

While appearing on “Monday Night Football,” Steve Young earned a salary of $2 million per year.

Real Estate

Steve Young owns a home in Old Palo Alto, one of California’s most affluent neighborhoods. The area is popular with tech billionaires from Silicon Valley, and Steve Jobs once had a home there.

