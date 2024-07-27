What Is Tracy Morgan’s Net Worth?

Tracy Morgan, a renowned actor, comedian, and author, has amassed a net worth of $70 million. Best known for his tenure as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” (1996–2003) and his Emmy-nominated role as Tracy Jordan on “30 Rock” (2006–2013), Morgan’s career has spanned television, film, and stand-up comedy. He starred in movies like “The Longest Yard” (2005), “Cop Out” (2010), and “Death at a Funeral” (2010), and in comedy specials such as “Tracy Morgan: Black and Blue” (2011), “Tracy Morgan: Bona Fide” (2014), and “Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive” (2017). Since 2018, he has headlined the TBS series “The Last O.G.” and authored the memoir “I Am the New Black” in 2009.

Tracy Morgan Net Worth $70 Million Date of Birth November 10, 1968 Place of Birth The Bronx, New York Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian, Author

Car Accident and Recovery

On June 7, 2014, Tracy Morgan was severely injured in a New Jersey collision when a Walmart tractor-trailer rear-ended the minibus he was traveling in after a show. The accident resulted in the death of his friend and mentor, James McNair, and left Morgan with a brain injury, a broken leg, broken ribs, and a broken nose. After spending two weeks in a medically induced coma and undergoing surgery on his leg, Morgan entered a rehabilitation center on June 20 and was discharged on July 12. The truck driver, Kevin Roper, who had been awake for over 24 hours, pled guilty to vehicular homicide and aggravated assault in 2016.

Walmart Settlement

Morgan sued Walmart in July 2014, reaching an undisclosed settlement in May 2015. Rumors suggested a $90 million settlement, which Morgan’s lawyer denied. Morgan was wheelchair-bound for months but was inspired to walk again after witnessing his 14-month-old daughter’s first steps.

Early Life

Born Tracy Jamel Morgan on November 10, 1968, in The Bronx, New York, Tracy faced a challenging upbringing. His mother, Alicia, was a homemaker, and his father, Jimmy, a musician and Vietnam veteran, left the family when Tracy was six. Growing up in Bedford Stuyvesant’s Tompkins Houses, Morgan faced bullying and later discovered that his father had contracted AIDS from hypodermic needle use. After his father’s condition worsened in 1987, Morgan dropped out of DeWitt Clinton High School to care for him. Following his father’s death in November 1987, Morgan briefly sold crack to support his new wife and her two young children. Encouraged by a friend’s suggestion to pursue comedy, Morgan began performing on the streets and eventually found success as a stand-up comic.

Tracy Morgan Career

Morgan’s television debut came in 1994 with his role as Hustle Man on Fox’s “Martin.” He made his film debut in “A Thin Line Between Love and Hate” (1996) and joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” the same year, creating memorable characters like Brian Fellows and Astronaut Jones. He appeared in 137 episodes over seven seasons and returned as a host in 2009 and 2015. During his “SNL” years, Morgan also starred in movies like “Half Baked” (1998) and “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back” (2001).

From 2003 to 2004, Morgan produced and starred in “The Tracy Morgan Show,” and from 2006 to 2013, he co-starred with Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, and Jane Krakowski on the Emmy-winning NBC sitcom “30 Rock.” He hosted “Scare Tactics” (2008–2013) and voiced characters in “Farce of the Penguins” (2006), “G-Force” (2009), and “Rio” (2011). His later voice work includes roles in “Rio 2” (2014), “The Boxtrolls” (2014), “The Simpsons” (2018), “Scoob!” (2020), and “Spirited” (2022). Morgan’s film credits include “Top Five” (2014), “The Night Before” (2015), “Fist Fight” (2017), and “What Men Want” (2019). He starred in “Coming 2 America” (2021) and has led “The Last O.G.” since 2018, with guest appearances on Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone” (2019) and voicing the Easter Bunny in Disney+’s “The Santa Clauses.”

Personal Life

Morgan married his high school sweetheart, Sabina, in 1987, with whom he had a son, Tracy Jr., in 1992. He also adopted Sabina’s sons, Gitrid and Malcolm. Sabina passed away from cancer in 2016. Morgan married model Megan Wollover on August 23, 2015, and they have a daughter, Maven, born on July 2, 2013. Morgan filed for divorce in July 2020. His struggle with alcohol led to his divorce from Sabina and DUI charges in New York and Los Angeles. Diagnosed with diabetes in 1996, Morgan underwent a kidney transplant in 2010.

Real Estate

In 2011, Morgan bought a 4,485-square-foot home in Cresskill, New Jersey, for $2.2 million, which he sold for $1.2 million in 2019. In 2015, he purchased a 22-room mansion in Alpine, New Jersey, for $13.9 million. The 22,000-square-foot home features a basketball court, bowling alley, movie theater, and several giant fish tanks.

Tracy Morgan Awards and Nominations

Morgan received his first Primetime Emmy nomination in 2009 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for “30 Rock.” He earned an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for “Saturday Night Live” in 2016. Morgan won a Golden Nymph award and a NAMIC Vision Award for “30 Rock” in 2010, and a Behind the Voice Feature Film Voice Acting Award for “The Boxtrolls” in 2015. He has been nominated for three Black Reel Awards for Television, ten NAACP Image Awards, and three Online Film & Television Association awards. In 2018, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2022, the New York Friars Club honored Morgan with the Entertainment Icon Award, making him the ninth recipient and the first Black honoree of the prestigious comedy award.

Tracy Morgan Net Worth

Tracy Morgan net worth is $7 million.