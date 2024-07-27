What Is Tracy Pollan’s Net Worth?

Tracy Pollan, an American actress, has a net worth of $65 million, shared with her husband of over 30 years, actor Michael J. Fox. Pollan is renowned for her role as Ellen Reed on the NBC sitcom “Family Ties” and her guest appearance as Harper Anderson on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She has also appeared in numerous television films, including “The Baron and the Kid,” “Fine Things,” “First to Die,” and “Natalee Holloway,” and on the big screen in “Promised Land” and “Bright Lights, Big City.”

Early Life and Education

Tracy Pollan was born on June 22, 1960, on Long Island, New York, to Jewish parents Corky and Stephen Pollan. She has an older brother, Michael, a prominent author, journalist, and professor, and two sisters. Pollan attended Syosset High School and the Dalton School, later studying acting at the HB Studio and the Lee Strasberg Institute.

Television Career

Pollan’s television career began in the early 1980s with a series of made-for-TV movies, including “For Lovers Only,” “Sessions,” “Trackdown: Finding the Goodbar Killer,” and “The Baron and the Kid.” Her breakout role came in 1985 when she played Ellen Reed, the love interest of Michael J. Fox’s character Alex on “Family Ties.” She continued to appear in television films throughout the late 1980s and 1990s, including “The Abduction of Kari Swenson,” “A Special Friendship,” “The Kennedys of Massachusetts,” and “Fine Things.”

In 2000, Pollan earned acclaim for her guest role as Harper Anderson on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” receiving an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. She starred in several more television films, such as “Hench at Home,” “First to Die,” “Natalee Holloway,” and its sequel, “Justice for Natalee Holloway.” Pollan also made guest appearances on shows like “Medium,” “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “The Michael J. Fox Show,” and “Inventing Anna.”

Film Career

Pollan debuted on the big screen in John Sayles’s 1983 film “Baby It’s You,” followed by roles in “Promised Land” (1987) and “Bright Lights, Big City” (1988). She returned to film in 1992 with a role in Sidney Lumet’s “A Stranger Among Us.”

Stage Career

In addition to her screen work, Pollan has performed on stage. She appeared in the off-Broadway production “Album” (1980-1981) and made her Broadway debut in “Pack of Lies” (1985). In 1992, she performed in Neil Simon’s play “Jake’s Women.”

Cookbook

In 2014, Pollan co-authored the cookbook “The Pollan Family Table” with her sisters and mother. The book features family recipes, kitchen tips, and cooking methods, with a foreword by her brother Michael Pollan.

Personal Life

Pollan married actor Michael J. Fox in the summer of 1988, after co-starring with him on “Family Ties” and in “Bright Lights, Big City.” They have four children: a son, Sam, a daughter, Esmé, and twin daughters, Aquinnah and Schuyler. The family resides in Manhattan.

Real Estate

Michael and Tracy Pollan primarily live in Manhattan and also own a home in Quogue, New York, in the Hamptons, which they purchased in October 2007 for $6.3 million. In 1997, they custom-built a 5,000-square-foot home on 72 acres in Sharon, Connecticut, which they listed for sale in 2016 for $4.25 million and sold in October 2017 for $3.9 million.

