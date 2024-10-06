What Is Trae Young’s Net Worth And Salary?

Trae Young, an American professional basketball player, has amassed a net worth of $50 million. He played just one freshman season at the University of Oklahoma before being selected as the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Known for his exceptional skills, Young tied an NCAA Division 1 single-game assist record with 22 assists and became the only player to lead the NCAA in both points and assists during a single season. By the end of his first four NBA seasons, Young had earned $26 million in salary alone. In August 2021, he secured a $207 million, five-year supermax contract with the Atlanta Hawks, further boosting his wealth and career earnings.

Early Life

Rayford Trae Young was born on September 19, 1998, in Lubbock, Texas, to Rayford and Candice Young. Raised in Norman, Oklahoma, he grew up alongside his brother Tim and sisters Caitlyn and Camryn. Young didn’t start playing competitive basketball until his sophomore year at Norman North High School, where he immediately stood out. Averaging 25 points per game in his first season, he led his team to a championship and was named Oklahoma’s Sophomore of the Year.

Young continued to improve, helping his team achieve a 28-4 record in his junior year and making it to the state championship game. By his senior year, he was averaging a remarkable 42.6 points per game and was recognized as Oklahoma’s Player of the Year by various outlets. This set the stage for his collegiate basketball career at the University of Oklahoma.

College Stardom

At Oklahoma, Trae Young’s freshman year was nothing short of extraordinary. His dynamic performances included a 43-point, seven-assist game that led to comparisons with NBA star Stephen Curry. Just a few games later, he tied the NCAA record for most assists in a single game with 22. Young finished the season leading the nation in points and assists per game, a historic feat that earned him Big 12 Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Big 12 honors.

Following Oklahoma’s exit in the NCAA Tournament, Young declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, where he was chosen as the fifth overall pick by the Dallas Mavericks before being traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

NBA Career

Young made an immediate impact in the NBA, officially signing with the Atlanta Hawks in July 2018. In one of his earliest games, he scored 35 points and had 11 assists, leading his team to a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Throughout his rookie season, he continued to set impressive records, including a 49-point, 16-assist performance in a quadruple-overtime game against the Chicago Bulls.

Despite his stellar individual play, the Hawks missed the playoffs in Young’s first season. However, his 2019-2020 season saw him selected as a backcourt starter for the NBA All-Star Game, and he recorded a career-high 50 points in a victory against the Miami Heat. Although the Hawks still struggled to secure a playoff berth, Young’s star power in the league was undeniable.

Trae Young Supermax Contract

Trae Young’s meteoric rise in the NBA culminated in a massive contract extension in August 2021. His five-year, $207 million supermax contract with the Atlanta Hawks includes a 30% escalator clause that increases the total value from the base $172 million if Young makes one of the three All-NBA teams. With this contract, Trae is set to continue his impressive earnings trajectory in the NBA, having already made $26.5 million in salary over his first four seasons.

Real Estate

Beyond basketball, Trae Young has made significant real estate investments. In 2019, he purchased a home in Norman, Oklahoma, for $1.5 million. The luxurious 8,100-square-foot property features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a large kitchen, and an outdoor pool.

In December 2022, Young expanded his property portfolio with the acquisition of a $20 million mansion in Calabasas, California. Built by NFL star Clay Matthews, this mansion is located in a gated community known for its celebrity residents, including members of the Kardashian family. The mansion comes equipped with lavish amenities, including a sports court, an 800-gallon saltwater aquarium, a subterranean wine cellar, a 15-seat theater, and a resort-style pool and spa.

