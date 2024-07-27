What Is Vanessa Marcil’s Net Worth?

Vanessa Marcil is an American actress with a net worth of $4 million. She is widely recognized for her roles as Brenda Barrett on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital” (1992–1998; 2002–2003; 2010–2011; 2013), Gina Kincaid on Fox’s “Beverly Hills, 90210” (1998–2000), and Sam Marquez on NBC’s “Las Vegas” (2003–2008). Vanessa has over 25 acting credits, including films like “The Rock” (1996) and TV movies such as “The Nanny Express” (2008) and “Stranded in Paradise” (2014). Her performance on “General Hospital” earned her a Daytime Emmy and three Soap Opera Digest Awards.

Vanessa Marcil Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth October 15, 1968 Place of Birth Indio, California Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Vanessa Marcil, born Vanessa Sally Ortiz on October 15, 1968, in Indio, California, is the daughter of herbalist Patricia Marcil and contractor/self-made millionaire Pete Ortiz. She has three older siblings. Vanessa’s heritage is Mexican on her father’s side and Italian and French on her mother’s side. She attended Indio High School and College of the Desert in Palm Desert, California.

Vanessa Marcil Career

Vanessa started her acting career in stage productions before joining “General Hospital” in 1992 as Brenda Barrett. She appeared in more than 370 episodes and received several awards and nominations for her role. Vanessa was featured in Prince’s music videos “Poorgoo” (1993) and “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” (1994) and was listed among People magazine’s “50 Most Beautiful People” in 1995. In 1996, she co-starred with Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage in “The Rock,” which grossed $335.1 million worldwide.

From 1998 to 2000, Vanessa played Gina Kincaid on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” She also appeared in the films “Nice Guys Sleep Alone” (1999) and “This Space Between Us” (1999). She guest-starred on TV shows like “Spin City” (2001) and “NYPD Blue” (2001; 2003). From 2003 to 2008, she starred as Sam Marquez on “Las Vegas,” earning a Women’s Image Network Award nomination.

Vanessa had recurring roles on “Lipstick Jungle” (2008) and “Without a Trace” (2009) and starred in TV movies such as “The Nanny Express” (2008) and “One Hot Summer” (2009). In 2010, she appeared in “The Bannen Way,” which won a Streamy Award for Best Drama Web Series, and guest-starred on “Hawaii Five-0” in 2012. Her recent work includes roles in Hallmark and Lifetime movies and a guest appearance on “Hell’s Kitchen” in 2014.

Also Read: What Is Tony Shalhoub’s Net Worth?

Vanessa hosted the Lifetime reality series “Blush: The Search for the Next Great Makeup Artist” in 2008 and has guest-hosted CBS’s “The Talk” several times. In 2015, she starred in “Queens of Drama” on Pop, a series about actresses developing and producing a new TV series.

Personal Life

Vanessa married actor Corey Feldman in 1989, and they divorced in 1993. She began a relationship with “Beverly Hills, 90210” co-star Brian Austin Green in 1999, and they had a son, Kassius, in 2002. Vanessa married “CSI: NY” star Carmine Giovinazzo in 2010, but they divorced in 2013. She became engaged to MC Martin, a California Deputy Sheriff, in 2015. Vanessa has suffered multiple miscarriages, including one in 2017.

Vanessa Marcil Awards and Nominations

Vanessa won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for “General Hospital” in 2003. She also received five Soap Opera Digest Award nominations, winning for Hottest Female Star (1997), Outstanding Lead Actress (1998), and Favorite Return (2003). Vanessa earned two Online Film & Television Association Award nominations and a Women’s Image Network Award nomination for her work on “Las Vegas.”

Real Estate

In 1997, Vanessa purchased a 2,304-square-foot home in Los Angeles for $748,000. She sold the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home in 2015 for an undisclosed amount, estimated to be worth around $2 million at the time.

Vanessa Marcil Net Worth

Vanessa Marcil net worth is $4 million.