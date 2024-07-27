What Is Vanessa Minnillo’s Net Worth?

Vanessa Minnillo, also known as Vanessa Lachey, is an American television personality, host, fashion model, and actress with a net worth of $30 million, a combined amount with her husband, Nick Lachey. Vanessa gained prominence as Miss Teen USA in 1998 and is well-known for her work as a correspondent on “Entertainment Tonight” (2005–2015) and as the host of MTV’s “Total Request Live” (2003–2007). She has also appeared in films like “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer” (2007) and “Disaster Movie” (2008) and TV series such as “The Bold and the Beautiful” (2001), “How I Met Your Mother” (2008), “Psych” (2010), and “30 Rock” (2011). In 2017, she competed on “Dancing with the Stars” and earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for her work on “Total Request Live” and “Entertainment Tonight” in 2006. Vanessa currently co-hosts Netflix’s popular reality dating show “Love Is Blind” with her husband, Nick Lachey.

Early Life

Vanessa Joy Minnillo was born on November 9, 1980, in Angeles, Pampanga, Philippines, at the USAF Clark Regional Medical Center. Her father, Vincent, is an American citizen, and her mother, Helen, is from the Philippines. She has an adopted brother, Vincent Jr., who is two years older. Due to her father’s Air Force career, Vanessa’s family moved frequently, living in California, Florida, Nevada, Washington, Japan, and Germany. Her parents divorced in 1986, both remarried, and Vanessa eventually settled in Charleston, South Carolina, with her father and stepmother. She attended Bishop England High School, where she was a cheerleader, and also spent a year at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic School in San Bernardino, California.

Vanessa Minnillo Career

Vanessa began her career in beauty pageants, winning Miss South Carolina Teen USA and then being crowned Miss Teen USA in 1998. She was the first person from South Carolina to win the title and was also named Miss Congeniality. Vanessa hosted several beauty pageants, including “Miss Universe 2007,” “Miss USA 2018,” and “Miss Universe 2019.”

In 2003, Vanessa started hosting “Total Request Live” on MTV, and in 2005, she became a correspondent for “Entertainment Tonight.” She appeared in print and internet ads for BONGO Jeans in 2007 and collaborated on Flirt! Cosmetics as the company’s spokeswoman. Vanessa was featured on the covers of “Maxim” magazine in October 2005 and October 2006, “Shape” in March 2007, and “Lucky” in July 2007.

From 2009 to 2010, Vanessa hosted the ABC competition series “True Beauty” and co-hosted the game show “Wipeout” from 2011 to 2012. She has guest-starred on TV shows like “City Guys” (2001), “CSI: NY” (2009), “Hawaii Five-0” (2011), and “American Housewife” (2019). Vanessa had a main role on the Fox sitcom “Dads” from 2013 to 2014. In 2020, she and her husband Nick co-hosted the Netflix dating show “Love Is Blind.” Vanessa also has a recurring role on the CBS series “Call Me Kat,” which began airing in January 2021.

Personal Life

Vanessa began dating singer Nick Lachey in 2006 after starring in his “What’s Left of Me” music video. The couple split in June 2009 but reconciled a few months later and got engaged in November 2010. They married on July 15, 2011, on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, owned by Sir Richard Branson. They have three children: daughter Brooklyn (born January 5, 2015) and sons Camden (born September 12, 2012) and Phoenix (born December 24, 2016). Phoenix was born prematurely, arriving 10 weeks early, and spent six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Real Estate

In 2011, Nick and Vanessa purchased an 8,134-square-foot home in Encino, California, for $2.85 million and sold it for $4 million in June 2016. They then bought a nearly 10,000-square-foot home in Encino for $4.15 million, previously owned by the late Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, and sold it for $6.6 million in December 2020.

In December 2020, they bought NFL player Randall Cobb’s mansion in Tarzana, California, for $4.8 million, which they sold in February 2022 to tennis star Naomi Osaka. In May 2022, they purchased a home in Honolulu, Hawaii, for $8.795 million, coinciding with Vanessa’s casting on “NCIS: Hawai’i.” They listed this home for sale in June 2024 for $9.75 million and returned to the US mainland in July 2024, buying a newly-constructed 8,300-square-foot estate in Encino for $6.795 million.

