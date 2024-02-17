What Next for Raila Quest for AU Commission Chair 

Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Friday threw its weight behind Raila Odinga’s candidature for the African Union Commission Chairmanship, ahead of a vigorous continent-wide campaign.

The government has also indicated it will support Raila for the position.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and foreign affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is leading the campaign for Raila so far and has urged the region to throw its weight behind him.

The election for this position will be held in February 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where AU Heads of State and Government will cast their vote for their candidate of choice.

In the coming weeks, the continent will know which other countries will produce candidates for the position, and all eyes are on East Africa whose turn it is to lead this powerful commission.

The panel tasked with shortlisting the candidates will be validated this weekend by Heads of State, during African Union summit.

Members of the panel have been picked from each of Africa’s five region.

The Chairperson’s functions, include:

✅ Assuming overall responsibility for the Commission’s administration and finances

✅ Undertaking measures aimed at promoting and popularising the AU’s objectives and enhancing its performance

✅ Facilitating the functioning, decision-making and reporting of all AU organ meetings, and ensuring conformity and harmony with agreed AU policies, strategies, programmes and projects

✅ Consulting and coordinating with Member States’ governments, other institutions and the RECs on the AU’s activities, and carrying out the AU’s diplomatic representations

✅ Preparing, with the PRC, the AU budget and strategic planning documents

Acting as a depository for all AU and OAU treaties and legal instruments

✅ Appointing and managing Commission staff

Chairing all Commission meetings and deliberations

Preparing the annual report on the AU and its organs’ activities.

✅ Submitting reports requested by the Assembly, Executive Council, Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC), committees and any other organs

Below is the list of the previous and current Chairs of the AUC.

2017– current – Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chad

2012–17- Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, South Africa

2008–12 – Jean Ping, Gabon

2003–08 – Alpha Oumar Konaré, Mali

2002–03 (OAU–AU transition years) – Amara Essy, Côte d’Ivoire.