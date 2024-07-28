What Police Will Earn In New Salary Scale To Start July 1

All junior police officers will now get a salary increase of Sh4,000 beginning July 1, 2024

The details of the new salary were contained in a letter by head of civil service Felix Koskei to treasury principal secretary Chris Kiptoo and his public service counterpart Amos Gathecha dated July 25.

President William Ruto has already announced prisons and other members of security will get a pay rise from this month.

Ruto reaffirmed the government’s commitment to effecting the salary increase for police and prison personnel this month.

“In line with the commitment I made to our men in uniform, from this month we will be living up to our commitment to enhance the salaries of our policemen and prison officers,” Ruto said.

“Starting this month they will receive the first installment of their increment in salaries,” he stated at State House during the swearing-in ceremony for the newly appointed Prisons Service Commissioner General.

This means apart from prisons and police, the National Youth Service are also expecting a salary increment which will see more than 150,000 personnel will get a pay rise.

In his letter Koskei said the proposed salary review for uniformed officers arises from the recommendations of the National Taskforce on Improvement of the Terms and Conditions of Service and other reforms for Members of the National Police Service and the Kenya Prisons Service.

He said Sh1.3 billion had been allocated for the police salary increment.

“In that regard, you are notified that His Excellency the President has been apprised of various proposals regarding the implementation of the proposed review of the remuneration and benefits for the National Police Service Uniformed Officers and has observed that the resources allocated for the review of the salary structure for the National Police Service for YF 2024/25 amount to Sh1,317,158,649.00.

Koskei said Ruto had directed that all the uniformed officers from the lowest rank (constable) to receive a minimum monthly salary increase of Sh4,000.

There are at least 74,000 police constables in the current police count.

“Noted that on account of the number of police constables who stand at 74,000, the National Police Service would require the appropriation of additional resources to effectively carry out the comprehensive review of remuneration and benefits as instructed,” the letter said.

The president directed the National Treasury to liaise with the National Police Service (NPS) jointly with the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) to avail the requisite resources to secure the full implementation of the directive.

He also directed that the salary increase be effected with effect from July 1, 2024 and the State Department for Public Service to liaise with the National Treasury and the National Police Service to ensure the salary increase is duly effected as part of July, 2024 payroll.

“Directed the National Treasury and the Ministry of Public Service to take appropriate action. Please proceed and take appropriate action as directed.”

The salary increment on the police and others was one of the pledges Ruto made during and after campaigns.

Members of Parliament on Wednesday July 24 backed the recommendation of the Budget committee which provided the cash to enhance the wages.

“We recommend an increase of Sh3.5 billion to enhance wages for police officers,” the Budget and Appropriations Committee said in its report.

A task force chaired by former Chief Justice David Maraga last year recommended a pay rise for the police, prisons and NYS officers.

The National Police Service, Prisons Service and the National Youth Service officers were to get a 40 per cent salary increase for three years.

Last August, the National Police Service Commission rolled out the third remuneration review cycle for staff for the year 2021-2025.

The review put the monthly salary of a newly recruited constable at Sh21,645.

This means the new salary for a new constable will be Sh25,000.

Long-serving police constables’ pay will be set at Sh44,354.

In the last increase, long-serving sergeants got a boost to Sh55,049.

It is not clear what the other ranks will get from the latest directive by the president.

Relevant agencies were working on the figures to reflect in the latest payroll.