What Was Angus Cloud’s Net Worth When He Died?

Angus Cloud, an American actor who tragically passed away in 2023, had a net worth of approximately $2 million at the time of his death. Cloud rose to fame with his portrayal of Fezco on the HBO teen drama series “Euphoria.” Besides his notable television role, he also appeared in several films, including “North Hollywood,” “The Things They Carried,” and “Your Lucky Day.” In addition to his work in film and television, Cloud featured in music videos for Noah Cyrus’s song “All Three” and Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes.”

Early Life

Born Conor Angus Cloud Hickey on July 10, 1998, in Oakland, California, Angus Cloud had deep roots in Ireland, where most of his family still resides. He grew up with younger twin sisters and attended the School of Production Design at Oakland School for the Arts, a visual and performing arts charter school. During his time there, he was classmates with Zendaya, who would later become his co-star on “Euphoria.”

“Euphoria”

Angus Cloud’s career took a significant turn when he was discovered by casting director Jennifer Venditti while working at a chicken and waffles restaurant near Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Venditti was casting for a new show, which turned out to be Sam Levinson’s “Euphoria.” Premiering on HBO in 2019, the series is based on an Israeli show of the same name and follows a group of high school students navigating complex issues such as love, friendship, sex, drugs, and identity.

Cloud portrayed Fezco, a local drug dealer with a close, protective relationship with Rue Bennett, a teen addict played by Zendaya. His character became a fan favorite due to his depth, loyalty, and moral complexity. “Euphoria” also featured an ensemble cast that included Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, and Storm Reid. In the show’s second season, Javon Walton joined the cast as Ashtray, Fezco’s unofficially adopted younger brother.

Film Career

Following his breakout success on “Euphoria,” Cloud ventured into film, making his debut in the 2021 skateboarding drama “North Hollywood.” Directed by Mikey Alfred, the movie follows a young man aspiring to become a professional skateboarder. Cloud played Walker, a supporting role alongside actors such as Ryder McLaughlin, Vince Vaughn, Miranda Cosgrove, and Gillian Jacobs. “North Hollywood” premiered at the newly built SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in March 2021, marking a notable event for the stadium.

Cloud continued to build his filmography with a role in the 2022 adaptation of Tim O’Brien’s war novel “The Things They Carried,” directed by Rupert Sanders. The film featured a star-studded cast, including Tom Hardy, Tye Sheridan, Stephan James, Pete Davidson, Ashton Sanders, and Bill Skarsgård. Additionally, Cloud starred in the 2022 horror thriller “Your Lucky Day,” directed and written by Dan Brown, further showcasing his range as an actor.

Other Projects

Outside of film and television, Angus Cloud appeared in music videos, enhancing his presence in the entertainment industry. In 2020, he starred in the music video for Noah Cyrus’s song “All Three,” directed by Tyler Shields. He also featured in Juice WRLD’s 2022 music video for “Cigarettes,” directed by Steve Cannon. Furthermore, Cloud was the face of Polo Ralph Lauren Fragrances, reflecting his influence in both acting and fashion.

Personal Life

During his life, Angus Cloud was romantically linked to actress and model Sydney Martin, who appeared in a minor role on “Euphoria.”

Angus Cloud Cause of Death

Angus Cloud’s promising career was cut short when he died of a suspected drug overdose on July 31, 2023, at the age of 25. His death shocked fans and colleagues alike, bringing an untimely end to the journey of a rising star in Hollywood.

Angus Cloud Net Worth 2023

