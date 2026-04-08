What Was David Cassidy Net Worth?

David Cassidy, the American actor and pop singer best known for his role in The Partridge Family, had an estimated net worth of $500,000 at the time of his death in 2017. Despite achieving massive fame and fortune during the 1970s, financial difficulties later in life significantly reduced his wealth.

David Cassidy Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth April 12, 1950 Place of Birth New York City

Early Life

David Cassidy was born on April 12, 1950, in New York City. He was raised in a show-business family—his father, Jack Cassidy, was a well-known actor and singer, while his mother, Evelyn Ward, was also a performer.

Following his parents’ divorce, his father married actress and singer Shirley Jones in 1956. In a twist that would later define his career, Jones would go on to play his on-screen mother in The Partridge Family, helping launch him into global stardom.

Rise to Fame

Cassidy became a household name in the early 1970s through The Partridge Family, where he portrayed Keith Partridge, the lead singer of a fictional musical family band.

The show’s success extended beyond television, producing chart-topping hits like “I Think I Love You,” with Cassidy on lead vocals. At the height of his fame, he became one of the biggest teen idols of the decade, selling millions of records and headlining sold-out concerts worldwide.

In addition to the show, David Cassidy launched a successful solo music career, releasing multiple albums and hit singles that contributed significantly to his early wealth.

Later Career

By the mid-1970s, Cassidy’s teen fan base began to fade, prompting a shift in his career. He continued working in entertainment through:

Live performances and touring

Stage productions, including a notable Las Vegas run with EFX in 1996

Television appearances and guest roles

Writing his autobiography, “Could It Be Forever? My Story” (2007)

These ventures allowed him to remain active in the industry, though they did not match the financial success of his peak years.

Financial and Legal Challenges

Despite earning millions at the height of his fame, David Cassidy faced significant financial setbacks later in life.

He struggled with legal issues, including multiple DUI arrests between 2010 and 2014, and publicly acknowledged problems with alcohol. Mounting financial pressure eventually led him to file for bankruptcy in 2015.

At the time of his death on November 21, 2017, at age 67, his estate was initially reported to be modest. While some reports cited figures between $1.5 million and $1.7 million, these included a $1 million life insurance payout. His son ultimately inherited the insurance policy and a retirement account valued at approximately $450,000.

Real Estate

In 2001, Cassidy purchased a six-bedroom home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $1.1 million. However, financial difficulties forced him to part with the property during his bankruptcy proceedings.

The home was later sold at auction for $2 million, reflecting both the rise and decline of his financial standing over time.

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