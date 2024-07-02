What Was Donald Sutherland Net Worth When He Died?

Donald Sutherland, a legendary Canadian actor, had a net worth of $60 million at the time of his death. Over his six-decade career, Sutherland gained fame for his versatility, starring in films such as “The Dirty Dozen,” “MAS*H,” “Kelly’s Heroes,” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.” In later years, he captivated younger audiences with his role as President Snow in “The Hunger Games” franchise and also found success on television with shows like “Commander in Chief” and “Trust.” He is also known as the father of actors Kiefer Sutherland, Rossif Sutherland, and Angus Sutherland.

Early Life

Donald McNichol Sutherland was born on July 17, 1935, in Saint John, New Brunswick. Raised in a family with British roots, he battled various health issues as a child, including rheumatic fever, hepatitis, and polio. He spent his teen years in Bridgewater, working as a news correspondent at 14. After high school, he attended Victoria University in Toronto, where he met his future wife and earned a double major in engineering and drama. Unsure about his career path, he eventually chose acting and moved to England in 1957 to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Animal House Financial Blunder

Donald Sutherland famously turned down a lucrative offer for the film “Animal House,” which was directed by his family friend, John Landis. Initially, the studio offered Sutherland 2.5% of the movie’s profits plus a salary of $35,000. Believing the film had no potential for success, he declined. The offer was then increased to 15% of the gross earnings, but Sutherland still insisted on an up-front cash payment. He settled for a one-time payment of $50,000. “Animal House” went on to gross $141 million, meaning Sutherland’s decision cost him an estimated $20 million, which would be equivalent to about $122 million today.

Donald Sutherland Career

Sutherland’s career began slowly in the mid-60s with small roles in British TV series. His first feature film was “Castle of the Living Dead” in 1964, followed by “The Bedford Incident” in 1965. His breakthrough came in 1967 with “The Dirty Dozen,” after which he moved to the United States to pursue his Hollywood career. He starred in films like “Start the Revolution Without Me,” “Klute,” “Don’t Look Now,” “The Eagle Has Landed,” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers.”

In 1978, Sutherland played a marijuana-smoking professor in “National Lampoon’s Animal House” and appeared in “Ordinary People” in 1980. He continued to act in notable films like “A Dry White Season,” “Backdraft,” “Six Degrees of Separation,” and “JFK.” In the 2000s, he starred in “Cold Mountain,” “The Italian Job,” “Pride & Prejudice,” and “Fool’s Gold.” His role as President Snow in “The Hunger Games” series brought him widespread recognition.

Donald Sutherland Relationships

Sutherland married three times and had five children. His first marriage to Lois Hardwick lasted from 1959 to 1966. He then married Shirley Douglas, daughter of a Canadian politician, and they had twins Rachel and Kiefer in 1966 before divorcing in 1970. In 1972, he married Francine Racette, with whom he had three sons. All of his sons were named after directors, with Kiefer named after Warren Kiefer, the director of Sutherland’s first film. His granddaughter, Sarah Sutherland, is also an actress, known for her role on “Veep.”

Real Estate

From 1980 to 2014, Sutherland owned an oceanfront townhouse in Santa Monica, California, which he designed himself. He sold it for $2.5 million in 2014. In 2010, he purchased a home in Beverly Hills for $3.3 million.

