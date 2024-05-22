What Was Donna Summer Net Worth?

Donna Summer, an iconic American singer, songwriter, and painter, had a net worth of $75 million at the time of her death in 2012. Renowned as the “Queen of Disco,” Summer’s music dominated the late 1970s, earning her international fame. Tragically, she passed away on May 17, 2012, at the age of 63, following a battle with lung cancer.

Donna Summer Net Worth $75 Million Date of Birth December 31, 1948 Place of Birth Boston, Massachusetts Nationality American Died May 17, 2012 Profession Singer, Songwriter, Actor, Singer-songwriter, Lyricist, Composer, Musician

Early Life

Born LaDonna Adrian Gaines on December 31, 1948, in Boston, Massachusetts, Donna Summer grew up in the Mission Hill neighborhood. Her father was a butcher, and her mother was a school teacher. Summer’s musical journey began in her church choir, and by ten, she was already performing. She later joined several bands influenced by the Motown Sound.

Donna Summer Career

Donna Summer moved to New York City in 1967, just before graduating from Jeremiah E. Burke High School, to join the blues rock band Crow. Although the band dissolved after receiving a record deal offer, Summer stayed in New York and auditioned for the musical “Hair.” She toured with “Hair” in West Germany, where she met producer Giorgio Moroder, became fluent in German, and participated in various musicals. Her first single, a German version of “Aquarius” from “Hair,” was released in 1968, followed by “If You Walkin’ Alone” in 1969.

Rise to Fame

In 1974, Summer signed with Moroder’s Oasis label and released her first album, “Lady of the Night.” A typo in her last name on the album cover led to her becoming known as Donna Summer. Her breakthrough came with the 1975 single “Love to Love You Baby,” which became a massive hit, reaching #2 on the Billboard chart and achieving Gold status. Despite controversy over its sensual content, the song’s success propelled Summer to international stardom.

Continued Success

Donna Summer’s success continued with the release of her concept album “I Remember Yesterday” in 1977, featuring the hit single “I Feel Love,” which reached #6 in the US and #1 in the UK. The album achieved Gold and Platinum statuses, as did her subsequent album, “Once Upon a Time.” In 1978, she starred in the film “Thank God It’s Friday” and scored another hit with “Last Dance,” which won her a Grammy Award for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

Throughout the late 1970s and early 1980s, Summer released a string of successful singles, including “Hot Stuff,” “Bad Girls,” “Dim All the Lights,” “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” and “On the Radio.” She became the first artist to have three consecutive double albums reach #1 on the Billboard album chart and sold over 130 million records, making her one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Personal Life

Donna Summer married Austrian actor Helmuth Sommer in 1973, and they had one daughter, Natalia Pia Melanie Sommer, before divorcing in 1976. She kept the anglicized version of her ex-husband’s last name as her stage name. In 1980, she married Bruce Sudano, a singer from the group Brooklyn Dreams, and they had two daughters, Brooklyn Sudano and Amanda Sudano. The family moved from California to Nashville in 1995.

Donna Summer Cause of Death

Donna Summer passed away from lung cancer on May 17, 2012, in Naples, Florida. A non-smoker, she believed her cancer was caused by inhaling toxic fumes from the 9/11 attacks. However, some reports suggest it could have been due to smoking in her youth and exposure to secondhand smoke in clubs. Her funeral was private, attended by family and close friends, including singer Tony Orlando and producer Giorgio Moroder. She is buried in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens in Nashville.

Real Estate

At her death, Donna Summer owned several properties across the United States. In 1994, she purchased a 25-acre estate in Brentwood, Tennessee, with a 13,000-square-foot mansion. Two years later, she bought a 104-acre property in College Grove, Tennessee, for $370,000. In 1997, she acquired a bay-front home on Shelter Island, New York, and in 2000, she bought a condo in Naples, Florida. In 2007, she paid $3.6 million for an oceanfront home in Englewood, Florida.

Donna Summer Net Worth

Donna Summer net worth was $75 million when she died.