Jackie Gleason, the legendary American comedian, actor, and musician, had a net worth of $10 million at the time of his death in 1987. Adjusted for inflation, that equates to about $25 million today. Known for his unforgettable role as Ralph Kramden in the classic sitcom The Honeymooners, Gleason became a television icon. Beyond TV, he expanded his career into film, music, and even architecture, contributing to his immense legacy.

Jackie Gleason Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth February 26, 1916 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Profession Comedian, Actor, and Musician

Early Life

Born Herbert John Gleason Jr. on February 26, 1916, in Brooklyn, New York, Gleason faced hardship early on, losing his brother to meningitis and being abandoned by his father at the age of nine. Raised by his mother, Gleason grew up hustling pool and hanging out with local gangs before pursuing a career in comedy.

After his mother’s death when he was just 19, Gleason moved to Reading, Pennsylvania, where he began his first professional comedy gig. From there, he made his way up the entertainment ladder, working at small clubs and eventually landing at New York’s famed Club 18.

Rise to Stardom

Gleason’s big break came in 1949 with his role in the television version of The Life of Riley. However, it was his portrayal of bus driver Ralph Kramden on The Honeymooners in the 1950s that cemented his place in television history. His catchphrases like “One of these days, Alice, pow! Right in the kisser!” and “To the moon, Alice!” became part of American pop culture. The Honeymooners ran for only one season as a full series but lived on through recurring sketches and revivals.

In film, Gleason earned an Academy Award nomination for his role as Minnesota Fats in The Hustler (1961) and went on to star in movies like Smokey and the Bandit, which was a major box office success. He reprised his role as Sheriff Buford T. Justice in two sequels.

A Passion for Music and Architecture

Gleason’s talents weren’t limited to acting. In the 1950s and 60s, he recorded a number of successful easy-listening albums. His 1952 release Music for Lovers Only still holds the record for the longest time spent in the Billboard 200’s top ten—an impressive 153 weeks. He continued to record music throughout the 70s, cementing his dual career as a musician and entertainer.

But one of the lesser-known facets of Gleason’s life was his fascination with UFOs and space. This passion led him to commission the construction of a unique home in the 1950s, known as “The Mothership.” Located in Cortlandt Manor, New York, the house was designed in the shape of spaceships and featured circular living spaces and ultra-modern amenities for the time, including central air conditioning and a state-of-the-art sound system.

Also Read: Greta Gerwig Net Worth

Gleason spent the equivalent of $7 million in today’s dollars building this extraordinary home. It featured two structures: the main house and a guest house, complete with swimming pools, a recording studio, and an entertaining area. Notable figures like Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe were frequent visitors.

Personal Life

Gleason married three times. His first marriage to Genevieve Halford lasted from 1936 to 1970, and the couple had two daughters. He later married Beverly McKittrick, with whom he was together from 1970 to 1975. His third marriage was to Marilyn Taylor, whom he stayed with until his passing.

A heavy smoker and diabetic, Gleason’s health deteriorated in his later years, and he was diagnosed with colon cancer, which ultimately spread to his liver. He passed away on June 24, 1987, at the age of 71.

Jackie Gleason Net Worth

Jackie Gleason net worth was $10 million when he died.