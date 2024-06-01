What Was Johnny Carson Net Worth?

Johnny Carson, the legendary American talk show host, comedian, and writer, had a net worth of $300 million at the time of his death. Best known for hosting “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” from 1962 to 1992, Carson was instrumental in launching the careers of countless future stars, including Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, and Jay Leno. His influence was so profound that comedians often considered an invitation to perform on his show as a career milestone.

Johnny Carson Salary

During the mid-1970s, Johnny Carson was the highest-paid television personality, earning about $4 million annually. By the peak of his career in 1991, his annual salary had soared to $25 million, equivalent to roughly $40 million today.

Carson was also a notable philanthropist, privately donating millions to various charities throughout his life. After his death, the bulk of his fortune was left to the John W. Carson Foundation. Prior to his passing, Johnny made annual gifts of $1 to $2 million to his foundation. In 2010, it was revealed that the foundation’s trust fund was worth $156 million, a figure that had been kept secret until required by an IRS tax return. Within a few years, the foundation’s assets grew to over $200 million. Additionally, Johnny’s will left $4 million to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

Early Life

Johnny Carson was born John William Carson on October 23, 1925, in Corning, Iowa. His mother, Ruth, was a homemaker, and his father, Homer, managed a power company. Johnny had an older sister, Catherine, and a younger brother, Richard, who later became an Emmy-winning television director. The family moved to Norfolk, Nebraska, when Johnny was eight, where he developed an early interest in entertaining. At 12, he bought a mail-order magic kit and began performing as “The Great Carsoni.”

Military Service

Carson enlisted in the U.S. Navy on June 8, 1943, and enrolled in the V-12 Navy College Training Program. He was commissioned as an ensign and assigned to the USS Pennsylvania near the end of World War II, although he did not see combat. During his service, he participated in amateur boxing, boasting a 10-0 record, and once performed a card trick for the U.S. Secretary of the Navy, James V. Forrestal.

Education

After his military service, Johnny attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, initially majoring in journalism before switching to speech and drama with a minor in physics. He continued to perform magic during his college years and graduated in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts in radio and speech.

Early Radio and Television Career

Carson’s broadcasting career began in 1950 at Omaha’s WOW Radio, where he later hosted the morning TV program “The Squirrel’s Nest.” From 1951 to 1953, he hosted “Carson’s Cellar” on Los Angeles TV station KNXT, leading to a writing job on “The Red Skelton Show.” After filling in for Skelton during a live broadcast, CBS gave Carson his own primetime variety show, “The Johnny Carson Show,” which ran from 1955 to 1956. He also hosted game shows and was a regular panelist on “To Tell the Truth” from 1961 to 1962.

The Tonight Show

Carson took over “The Tonight Show” in 1962, following hosts Steve Allen and Jack Paar. His tenure began on October 1, 1962, and the show was later renamed “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” The show, which moved from New York City to Burbank, California, in 1972, is credited with establishing the modern late-night talk show format. Carson retired on May 22, 1992, with his final episode being a retrospective of memorable clips.

Personal Life

Johnny Carson was married four times: to Judy Wolcott (1948–1963), Joanne Copeland (1963–1972), Joanna Holland (1972–1983), and Alexis Maas (1987 until his death in 2005). He had three sons with Wolcott: Christopher, Richard, and Cory. Tragically, Richard died in a car accident in 1991, and Johnny paid tribute to him on “The Tonight Show.”

Johnny Carson Cause of Death

In March 1999, Carson suffered a heart attack and underwent quadruple-bypass surgery. A lifelong heavy smoker, he died of emphysema on January 23, 2005, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 79 years old.

Legacy

Johnny Carson won six Primetime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and the Television Academy’s Governor’s Award. He received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960 and was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 1987. Carson also received the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Kennedy Center Honor.

Real Estate

In 1984, Carson purchased a large home on a cliff in Malibu for $9.5 million. After his death, the estate sold the property for $46 million, and it was listed again in 2017 for $81.5 million. The home eventually sold for $25.9 million in June 2019.

