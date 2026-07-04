What was Mac Miller Net Worth?

At the time of his death in 2018, Mac Miller had an estimated net worth of $9 million. The American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer built his wealth through successful album releases, sold-out tours, streaming royalties, merchandise sales, television appearances, and music production.

Miller rose from an independent teenage rapper in Pittsburgh to one of hip-hop’s most respected artists. Throughout his career, he evolved from making upbeat mixtapes to creating deeply personal and critically acclaimed albums that showcased his growth as both a rapper and musician.

Although his life was cut short at the age of 26, Mac Miller left behind a lasting musical legacy that continues to influence artists around the world.

Mac Miller Net Worth $9 Million Date of Birth January 19, 1992 Place of Birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Early life

Mac Miller was born Malcolm James McCormick on January 19, 1992, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He grew up in a creative household with a Jewish mother and a Christian father. While the family observed Jewish traditions, Miller attended a Catholic school known for its academics and athletics.

Music became a passion early in his childhood. By the age of six, he had taught himself to play several instruments, including:

Piano

Guitar

Bass

Drums

Although he initially dreamed of becoming a singer, Miller shifted his focus to rap music as a teenager. By age 15, he was fully committed to pursuing a music career, performing under the stage name EZ Mac before eventually adopting the name Mac Miller.

Early music career

Mac Miller gained attention through a series of independently released mixtapes that quickly built a loyal following online.

His breakthrough came after signing with Rostrum Records, the independent label that had also helped launch the career of fellow Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa.

His 2010 mixtape K.I.D.S. introduced him to a national audience, while Best Day Ever featured the hit single “Donald Trump,” which became one of his biggest early successes.

Breakthrough with Blue Slide Park

In 2011, Miller released his debut studio album, Blue Slide Park.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making him one of the first independent rappers in years to achieve the feat without major-label distribution.

The commercial success established Mac Miller as one of hip-hop’s fastest-rising young stars and significantly boosted his earnings through album sales and touring.

Musical evolution

Rather than repeating his early formula, Miller continually reinvented his sound.

His later projects explored jazz, soul, funk, psychedelic music, and alternative hip-hop, earning widespread praise from critics and fans alike.

Among his most notable releases are:

Watching Movies with the Sound Off (2013)

GO AM (2015)

The Divine Feminine (2016)

Swimming (2018)

His final album released during his lifetime, Swimming, received critical acclaim and was later nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Following his death, the single “Self Care” became one of the biggest songs of his career.

Producer

In addition to performing, Miller was an accomplished producer.

Working under the alias Larry Fisherman, he produced music for himself and other artists while experimenting with instrumental compositions.

He also founded his own record label imprint, REMember Music, giving him greater creative freedom and helping support emerging musicians.

Television appearances

Mac Miller expanded his profile beyond music with the reality television series Mac Miller and the Most Dope Family.

The MTV2 show offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at his career, recording sessions, and personal life, running for two seasons.

Personal life

Mac Miller’s personal relationships frequently attracted media attention.

He dated writer Nomi Leasure for several years before the couple separated. Later, he entered a high-profile relationship with singer Ariana Grande, which ended in 2018.

Throughout much of his adult life, Miller was open about his struggles with depression, anxiety, and substance abuse, themes that often appeared in his music.

Legal challenges

During his career, Miller faced several legal issues.

He was involved in copyright disputes related to unauthorized music samples, with multiple lawsuits ultimately ending in settlements.

In 2018, he was arrested following a hit-and-run collision and was charged with driving under the influence. Legal proceedings ended following his death later that year.

Death

Mac Miller died on September 7, 2018, at his home in California at the age of 26.

Authorities later determined that his death resulted from an accidental overdose involving multiple substances.

Subsequent investigations revealed that counterfeit pills containing fentanyl had been sold to the rapper. Several individuals connected to the illegal drug distribution network were later prosecuted in connection with the case.

Following his passing, his family established the Mac Miller Fund, which supports youth arts education, community programs, and musicians facing challenges related to substance use.

His posthumous album, Circles (2020), received widespread acclaim and further cemented his reputation as one of hip-hop’s most gifted artists.

Career earnings

Throughout his career, Mac Miller earned an estimated $20 million before taxes, management commissions, and other business expenses.

Between 2012 and 2014, he ranked among the highest-paid rappers in the world, generating millions annually through:

Album sales

Worldwide tours

Streaming revenue

Merchandise

Television appearances

Music production

Publishing royalties

Estate

Following his death, Mac Miller’s estate was inherited by members of his immediate family, including his parents and brother.

Court filings indicated that his estate included cash holdings, investments, vehicles, artwork, collectibles, music rights, and other valuable personal assets, bringing its estimated value to approximately $9 million.

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