What Was Michael Landon’s Net Worth When He Died?

Michael Landon, the iconic American actor, writer, producer, and director, had a net worth equivalent to $40 million at the time of his death in 1991, adjusted for today’s dollars. Landon is best remembered for his starring roles in several classic television shows, including “Bonanza,” “Little House on the Prairie,” and “Highway to Heaven.” His success on screen, coupled with his savvy investments in real estate, cemented his status as a beloved figure in Hollywood and a shrewd businessman.

Early Life

Born Eugene Maurice Orowitz on October 31, 1936, in Queens, New York, Michael Landon grew up in a diverse household with a Catholic mother and a Jewish father. He had one older sister, Evelyn, born in 1933. The family moved to Collingswood, New Jersey, when Landon was four years old, and he attended Temple Beth Shalom in Cherry Hill during his elementary school years.

In high school, Landon excelled in athletics, setting a record for the longest javelin throw in his school. This talent earned him an athletic scholarship to the University of Southern California. However, after suffering a shoulder injury, he lost his scholarship and left college. It was then that Landon became interested in show business, taking a job as a gas station attendant across from Warner Bros studios, where he was discovered by talent agent Bob Raison.

Breakthrough in Television

After changing his name from Eugene Orowitz to Michael Landon, inspired by a name he found in a phone book, Landon began his acting career with bit parts and uncredited roles in television shows. His first starring role came in 1956 on the series “Telephone Time,” where he played the title character in the episode “The Mystery of Casper Hauser.” This role led to appearances in various films and television shows, including “I Was a Teenage Werewolf” (1957), “Maracaibo” (1958), “High School Confidential” (1958), and “The Legend of Tom Dooley” (1959).

Bonanza

In 1959, Landon landed the role of Little Joe Cartwright on “Bonanza,” one of the first television programs to be broadcast in color nationwide. The show quickly became a massive hit, topping Nielsen ratings as the number one show for three consecutive years. Landon became the show’s breakout star, receiving more fan mail than any other cast member. His popularity allowed him to secure opportunities to write and direct several episodes, including the memorable two-hour wedding special, “Forever.”

Landon appeared in 428 of the show’s 431 episodes, and along with co-stars Lorne Greene and Victor Sen Yung, remained with the series throughout its 14-season run. “Bonanza” was eventually canceled in November 1972, with its final episode airing in January 1973.

Little House on the Prairie

A year after “Bonanza” ended, Landon was cast as Charles Ingalls in the pilot episode of NBC’s “Little House on the Prairie.” The show became another huge success, running for eight seasons before being rebranded as “Little House: A New Beginning” in 1982. Though Landon continued as the show’s executive producer, director, and writer, his character was not featured in the rebranded series. “Little House on the Prairie” ended in 1983, with Landon having appeared in 187 of the show’s 204 episodes.

Highway to Heaven

From 1984 to 1989, Landon starred as Jonathan Smith in the series “Highway to Heaven,” a show he created and for which he served as an executive producer, writer, and director. This series was unique in that it was the only show throughout Landon’s career that he owned outright. He appeared in all 111 episodes of the series.

In 1984, Landon also wrote and directed “Sam’s Son,” a coming-of-age feature film loosely based on his own childhood. In addition to his television and film work, Landon made appearances as a celebrity panelist on various game shows, including the premiere week of “Match Game” on CBS.

Personal Life

Landon was married three times and had nine children. His first marriage to Dodie Levy-Fraser lasted from 1956 to 1962, during which they had two children. His second marriage to Marjorie Lynn Noe, from 1963 to 1982, produced five children. In 1983, Landon married Cindy Clerico, with whom he had two children. The couple remained together until his death in 1991.

Landon was known to be a heavy smoker and drinker, habits that may have contributed to his health decline. In 1991, after experiencing severe headaches, Landon was diagnosed with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. The cancer was deemed inoperable, and Landon passed away on July 1, 1991, at the age of 54, in his Malibu home. He was interred in a private family mausoleum at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Culver City, California.

Landon’s real estate portfolio was as impressive as his television career. He owned a seven-bedroom mansion in Malibu with 70 feet of ocean frontage, which he sold in 1989 for $6 million (approximately $11 million today). In 2014, an updated version of this home sold for $40 million. Landon also owned a private equestrian compound in Malibu Canyon, which remains in his family’s possession.

In the 1970s, Landon and his “Bonanza” co-star Lorne Greene co-acquired an undeveloped beachfront property in Malibu. In 1979, they donated the land to the state of California on the condition that it be turned into a public beach named after their co-star Dan Blocker, who had died in 1972. This property, now known as Dan Blocker Beach, was donated to the county of Los Angeles in 1995.

In 2015, Landon’s widow, Cindy Landon, purchased a mansion above Malibu’s Broad Beach for $7.5 million and renovated the property. The home was later sold to television tycoon Seth MacFarlane in 2019 for $15.7 million.

