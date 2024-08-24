What Was Robbie Coltrane’s Net Worth When He Died?

Robbie Coltrane was a Scottish actor and comedian with a net worth of $4 million at the time of his death. He is best known worldwide for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” film series. Throughout his career, Coltrane appeared in numerous films, including “Mona Lisa,” “Henry V,” “Nuns on the Run,” “GoldenEye,” “Ocean’s Twelve,” and “Effie Gray.” On television, he starred in the sketch comedy series “Alfresco,” the BBC miniseries “Tutti Frutti,” and the crime drama “Cracker,” among other shows.

Early Life

Robbie Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950, in Rutherglen, Scotland. His mother, Jean, was a teacher and pianist, while his father, Ian, worked as a general practitioner and forensic police surgeon. He had two sisters, an older sister and a younger sister. Coltrane was educated at Belmont House School and later attended Glenalmond College, where he was active in the debating society and played rugby. He then pursued his passion for art by studying painting at the Glasgow School of Art.

Film Career

Coltrane made his film debut in 1980 with small roles in “Flash Gordon” and “Death Watch.” His first starring role came in 1981 as a detective in the thriller “Subway Riders.” He continued to build his film career throughout the 1980s with roles in “Scrubbers,” “Ghost Dance,” “Krull,” “Chinese Boxes,” “National Lampoon’s European Vacation,” “The Supergrass,” and “Defence of the Realm.” In 1986, Coltrane appeared in the acclaimed films “Caravaggio” and “Mona Lisa.” He followed these with roles in “Eat the Rich,” “The Fruit Machine,” and as Falstaff in Kenneth Branagh’s 1989 adaptation of “Henry V.” He also starred in Carl Reiner’s musical comedy “Bert Rigby, You’re a Fool.”

In the early 1990s, Coltrane starred in the comedies “Nuns on the Run” and “Perfectly Normal” and portrayed the Pope in “The Pope Must Die.” His other film credits during this period include “Triple Bogey on a Par Five Hole,” “Oh, What a Night,” and “The Adventures of Huck Finn.” In 1995, Coltrane gained further recognition for his role as Russian mafia head Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond film “GoldenEye,” a role he reprised in “The World is Not Enough” in 1999.

Coltrane’s career reached new heights in 2001 when he was cast as Rubeus Hagrid in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” His portrayal of Hagrid brought him international fame, and he continued to play the character throughout all eight “Harry Potter” films. During this time, he appeared in several other movies, including “Ocean’s Twelve,” “Provoked,” “The Brothers Bloom,” and voiced characters in “Van Helsing,” “The Tale of Despereaux,” “Gooby,” and Disney’s “Brave.” After the conclusion of the “Harry Potter” series, Coltrane appeared in the 2012 adaptation of “Great Expectations” and his final film, the 2014 biographical drama “Effie Gray.”

Television Career

Robbie Coltrane began his television career in 1979 with an appearance in the BBC anthology series “Play for Today.” He gained prominence in the early 1980s on the comedy show “The Comic Strip Presents…,” featuring a group of British comedians known as the Comic Strip. He then starred in the sketch comedy series “Alfresco,” followed by roles in other comedy shows such as “A Kick Up the Eighties” and “Laugh??? I Nearly Paid My Licence Fee.”

In 1987, Coltrane earned critical acclaim for his role in the BBC miniseries “Tutti Frutti,” which earned him a BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Actor. He also starred in the television films “Danny, the Champion of the World” (1989) and “The Bogie Man” (1992). In 1993, Coltrane took on one of his most iconic television roles as Dr. Edward ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the ITV crime drama “Cracker,” a role that won him three consecutive BAFTA TV Awards for Best Actor.

In the late 1990s, Coltrane appeared in the television films “The Ebb-Tide” and “Alice in Wonderland,” where he played Ned Tweedledum. He lent his voice to the 2004 TV film “Pride” and reprised his role as Fitz in the 2006 television film “Cracker: Nine Eleven.” He later starred in the ITV series “Murderland” and the animated short film “The Gruffalo.” In the 2010s, Coltrane appeared in the sitcom “Lead Balloon” and starred in the Channel 4 series “National Treasure,” earning another BAFTA TV Award nomination for Best Actor. His last acting role came in 2020, when he portrayed Orson Welles in an episode of the biographical dramedy series “Urban Myths.” He also made a special appearance in the 2022 HBO Max special “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.”

Personal Life and Death

Robbie Coltrane married Rhona Gemmell in 1999, whom he met while studying at the Glasgow School of Art. The couple had two children together but separated in 2003. In his later years, Coltrane faced health challenges, including osteoarthritis, which required him to use a wheelchair, and type 2 diabetes.

Robbie Coltrane Net Worth

Robbie Coltrane net worth was $4 million.