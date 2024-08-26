What Was Stephen “tWitch” Boss Net Worth When He Died?

Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a talented American dancer, choreographer, actor, and producer, with a net worth of $5 million at the time of his passing in 2022. Best known for his role as a co-host, DJ, and sidekick on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” from 2014 until the show’s conclusion in 2021, tWitch also served as a co-executive producer. His charismatic presence extended to other projects as well, including “Ellen’s Game of Games” and various film and television roles.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss Salary

During his initial two seasons on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” tWitch earned a salary of $500,000 per season. By the end of the show’s run, after being promoted to executive producer, his earnings had increased to $1 million per season. These roles significantly contributed to his overall net worth.

Early Life

Born Stephen Laurel Boss on September 29, 1982, in Montgomery, Alabama, tWitch showed an early passion for dance and movement. He attended Lee High School and, after graduating in 2000, studied Dance Performance at Southern Union State Community College. Later, he transferred to Chapman University in California. He earned his nickname “tWitch” during childhood because he was always moving and “twitching,” a moniker that would later become synonymous with his vibrant dance style.

Rise to Fame

tWitch first gained widespread recognition in 2003 when he placed second in the dance category on “Star Search.” That same year, he competed on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project,” finishing third. His talent and dynamic presence led him to audition for “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2007. Although he did not make it into the Top Twenty initially, he auditioned again in 2008 and finished as the runner-up. His performance with Katee Shean to Duffy’s song “Mercy” was particularly memorable, earning a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Choreography. He returned to the show as an “All Star” in seasons seven, eight, and nine and served as the Team Captain for “Team Street” in season 12.

Acting and Production Career

In addition to his dance career, tWitch ventured into acting, securing roles in films like “Stomp the Yard: Homecoming” (2010) and “Step Up 3D” (2010). He appeared in “Step Up Revolution” (2012), “Step Up: All In” (2014), and the blockbuster hit “Magic Mike XXL” (2015). His television appearances included guest spots on popular series such as “Bones,” “Modern Family,” and “Drop Dead Diva.”

Beyond acting, tWitch was involved in choreography and teaching. He was a member of dance troupes such as Chill Factor Crew and Breed OCLA and taught at South County Classical Ballet. He also choreographed for South Korean R&B and pop singer Seven and launched his own fashion line, tWitch Boss Clothing.

Personal Life

tWitch married Allison Holker, a fellow alum of “So You Think You Can Dance,” on December 10, 2013. The couple tied the knot at the Villa San Juliette Vineyard and Winery, owned by the show’s co-creator, Nigel Lythgoe. Together, they had two children, son Maddox (born March 27, 2016) and daughter Zaia (born November 3, 2019). tWitch also adopted Holker’s daughter, Weslie, from a previous relationship. In 2017, Stephen and Allison began hosting the Disney+/Freeform documentary series “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings.”

Tragic Passing

On December 13, 2022, Stephen “tWitch” Boss tragically took his own life at the age of 40. His passing was a profound loss to the entertainment world, as he was beloved for his positive spirit, incredible talent, and contributions to dance and television.

Real Estate

tWitch also made significant investments in real estate. In 2015, he purchased a 2,500+ square foot home in Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, for $1.15 million. He later put the four-bedroom home on the market for $1.299 million in 2019. That same year, tWitch and Allison bought a home in Encino, California, for $2.75 million. By 2023, the home’s value had appreciated, and it was listed for sale at $3.795 million, eventually selling for $3.5 million.

