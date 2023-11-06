WhatsApp Introduces Email Verification For Enhanced User Accessibility

WhatsApp is introducing an ‘Email Verification’ feature, now accessible in the beta version of the app for both Android and iOS users.

This feature is designed to augment the existing SMS verification method, functioning as an essential backup for individuals who encounter difficulties receiving the conventional 6-digit OTP (One-Time Password) via SMS.

The introduction of ‘Email Verification’ serves as a flexible and accommodating solution for a variety of scenarios. Users who may find themselves in locations with unreliable or inadequate network connectivity can now benefit from this alternative verification method.

Moreover, it caters to those who are apprehensive about switching SIM cards, offering an added layer of convenience and accessibility.

To activate this feature, WhatsApp users can navigate to a designated section under ‘Account Settings’, where they can seamlessly link their WhatsApp account with an email address.

While ‘Email Verification’ is presently available in the beta version of WhatsApp, it is expected to undergo wider deployment, ensuring an expanded user base can leverage this feature.

WhatsApp, as a Meta-owned platform, continues to pursue innovation in response to evolving user needs and preferences.

Recent experimentation includes the implementation of YouTube-inspired video controls, voice note and sticker sharing in Channels, multi-account support, and more. These developments underscore the platform’s commitment to remaining at the forefront of secure and user-friendly communication technology.