Where is Diddy Being Held?

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently incarcerated in the Special Housing Unit at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. This federal facility has previously housed high-profile inmates, including R. Kelly, who was sentenced to 30 years for sex trafficking, and Ghislaine Maxwell, who received 20 years for her involvement in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

Combs is being held in isolation as he faces serious charges related to sex trafficking. His legal team recently requested a $50 million bond for his release, but Judge Andrew L. Carter denied this request, citing concerns over witness tampering. The judge stated that the government presented compelling evidence indicating that Combs has a history of intimidating witnesses.

The detention center itself has faced criticism for its poor conditions, including a recent settlement of a $10 million lawsuit due to harsh treatment of inmates during a power outage in 2019. Other notable former inmates at the facility include rappers 6ix9ine and Fetty Wap, along with Martin Shkreli, known for his securities fraud conviction.

Combs’ attorney has expressed plans to appeal the bail denial, aiming to secure his release while he prepares for trial.