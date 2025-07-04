White House to host UFC fight, Trump announces

The White House will host a UFC bout next year as part of events to mark 250 years of American independence, US President Donald Trump announced.

The event will be a “championship fight” with an audience of 20,000-25,000, Trump told a crowd in Iowa on Thursday.

The president, who is a friend of UFC president Dana White, said: “We are going to have some incredible events, some professional events, some amateur events.”

Trump has attended several UFC events, including UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey, last month, where he was pictured watching a fight with White.

Addressing the crowd during an appearance at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Trump said: “Does anybody watch UFC? The great Dana White? We’re going to have a UFC fight. We’re going to have a UFC fight – think of this – on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there.”

Following Trump’s announcement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the plans on X, writing: “It’s going to be EPIC!”

Trump’s links to UFC date back more than 20 years. In 2001, he hosted a UFC fight at Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City when White was struggling to find a venue.

White has backed the president’s political career from the beginning, endorsing his presidential bid in 2016, calling Trump a “fighter”.

Following a failed assassination attempt on Trump last year, White described Trump as a “tough guy” and “the legitimate, ultimate, American badass of all time”.

Trump suggested the UFC event would be one of many to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence on 4 July next year.

He said: “Every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honour of America250.

