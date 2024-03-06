Whitney Houston Siblings: All About Gary and Michael Houston

Whitney Elizabeth Houston was an American singer and actress.

Known as “the Voice,” she is considered one of the greatest singers in the history of music and one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with over 220 million records sold worldwide.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, she began her career as a backup singer for Chaka Khan before launching her own solo career.

Her first four albums, released between 1985 and 1992, amassed global sales in excess of 100 million copies.

Houston’s vocal range was noted for its power, melody, and tone, and she is recognized as one of the most awarded female artists of all time, with six Grammy Awards and 22 American Music Awards.

She also appeared in several films, including The Bodyguard and Waiting to Exhale.

Despite her success, Houston struggled with substance abuse, which contributed to her untimely death at the age of 48.

Siblings

Whitney had two siblings, Gary and Michael Houston.

Gary Houston, along with Whitney’s sister-in-law Pat, played a significant role in preserving her musical legacy after her passing.

Additionally, Whitney had a half-brother named Gary Garland.

Apart from her immediate family, Whitney was also related to notable figures like Dionne Warwick and Dee Dee Warwick, who were her cousins, as well as Leontyne Price, another cousin.

Parents

Whitney’s parents were Cissy Houston and John Russell Houston.

Cissy, born Emily Drinkard, is an American soul and gospel singer known for her successful career as a backup singer for artists like Roy Hamilton, Dionne Warwick, Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin.

She later pursued a solo career, winning two Grammy Awards.

Cissy is the mother of Whitney Houston and the aunt of singers Dionne Warwick and Dee Dee Warwick.

John was not only Whitney’s father but also her talent manager for many years.

He passed away in 2003, almost a decade before Whitney’s death.

Despite their tumultuous relationship at times, Whitney expressed love for her father and forgave him before his passing.

Cissy and John were married from 1959 until their divorce in 1990 and had two children together, Whitney and her brother Michael Houston.

Additionally, Cissy had another son, Gary Garland, from her first marriage to Freddie Garland.

Also Read: Vera Farminga Siblings: The Diverse Paths of the Farmiga Siblings

Career

Whitney’s career was marked by immense success and groundbreaking achievements.

In the early 1980s, she transitioned from a fashion model to a music icon, becoming the first woman of color to feature on the cover of Seventeen magazine.

Throughout her career with Arista Records, Houston sold over 200 million combined albums, singles and videos worldwide, setting a remarkable benchmark in the music industry.

Her mesmerizing voice and undeniable talent propelled her to record-breaking success, with her first four albums released between 1985 and 1992 amassing global sales exceeding 86 million copies.

Despite her tragic death in 2012, Whitney’s family, particularly her sister-in-law Pat and brother Gary Houston, are dedicated to preserving her gospel roots and ensuring that her musical legacy continues to inspire future generations.

Cause of death

Whitney’s cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, with heart disease and cocaine use listed as contributing factors.

The singer was found unconscious in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on February 11, 2012.

Despite efforts by paramedics to revive her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s report revealed that Whitney had a history of drug addiction, with traces of cocaine and prescription medications found in her system.

Additionally, the report highlighted details such as drug paraphernalia in her hotel room, including a spoon with a white substance, and the presence of multiple prescription medications.

Whitney’s death was a tragic event that shed light on the impact of substance abuse on her life and health.