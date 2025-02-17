Who is a Good Candidate for Dental Implants?

No matter what you enjoy most in Spokane, whether it’s experiencing the awe of the Spokane Waterfalls or exploring the 100 acres of Riverfront Park, it’s likely to be more fun when you can confidently smile. If you’re missing one or more teeth, dental implants are a permanent tooth replacement option that’s worth considering. Let’s take a look at what dental implants are, how they work, and how to tell if you’re a good candidate so you can make the right decision based on your oral health.

What Are Dental Implants?

Dental implants are a smile-saving solution for people with one or more missing teeth. A dental implant consists of a titanium post inserted into the jaw with a crown that rests atop the tooth. Depending on the number of teeth you need to be replaced, you can get a single dental implant, an implant-supported bridge, or full-arch implant-supported dentures.

The versatility of implants can make them suitable for a wide range of patients. Whether you’ve lost a single tooth due to injury or need a more extensive solution for tooth loss caused by age or disease, implants provide a functional and natural-looking replacement option. Unlike removable dentures, dental implants are a fixed solution that integrates with your jawbone for long-term durability and comfort.

How Do Dental Implants Work?

Dental implants work by inserting a titanium post into the jaw that serves as a stable root for your new artificial teeth. Once the implant post is placed, your dentist or prosthodontist places an abutment, which connects the implant to the crown, bridge, or denture that sits atop the gum line. The dental crown or other appliance is crafted to match the color and shape of your existing teeth to ensure a look that is as natural as possible.

The multi-step dental implant procedure requires healing at each stage, so the process can last about six months from when you have the implant inserted until you receive your permanent crown. If you’re interested in dental implants, the first step is to schedule a consultation with your dentist so they can assess whether or not you’re eligible.

Who is a Good Candidate for Dental Implants?

For dental implants to be successful, you’ll need to meet certain criteria. The best candidates for dental implants in Spokane meet the following standards.

Good overall oral and gum health: If you suffer from conditions like gingivitis, periodontitis, or gum disease, you may need to work with your dentist to improve oral health before pursuing dental implants as a treatment option. Dental bridges can be a good alternative for individuals with poor oral health since they sit atop the gumline and don’t require surgery.

Sufficient jawbone density: The success of a dental implant procedure relies on the titanium post being able to attach to your jawbone during a process called osseointegration. If you don't have enough bone in your jaw, your dentist may be able to perform a bone graft to build up the available bone density prior to the implant procedure.

No history of teeth grinding: Too much pressure on dental implants can be problematic, so if you have a history of grinding your teeth, your dentist might have you use a nightguard or undergo additional treatment to increase the chances of a successful implant.

Willingness to temporarily stop smoking: Smoking can cause complications following the dental implant procedure. Your dentist may insist that you refrain from smoking until the implants have healed and there's no longer a risk of infection.

The Bottom Line

Dental implants can help restore your smile and give you permanent smile confidence. The best candidates for implants have good oral health and are willing to commit to keeping their surrounding teeth and gums healthy during recovery from the procedure. The best way to confirm your eligibility for dental implants is to consult your local Spokane dentist.